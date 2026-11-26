The need to be seen to be doing something can be a powerful thing in politics – and the European Commission wants to be seen to do something about Aughinish Alumina.

The increasingly large amounts of alumina refined in a Limerick plant and then shipped to Russia, where there is strong grounds to suspect at least some of the material may be feeding Russia’s defence industry, put Brussels and Dublin in an awkward spot.

The Irish Government quickly passed the buck to the commission. Proposing EU-level sanctions on the exports would have been a big call for Ursula von der Leyen, making it illegal for Aughinish to continue selling the industrial material to Russia.

They were weighing it up, but ultimately commission officials decided against including an export ban or quota restrictions in its proposal for the EU’s next batch of sanctions targeting Russia, the 22nd round since the invasion of Ukraine.

The commission’s proposed sanctions were sent this week to the union’s 27 national governments, who all need to give the thumbs-up.

The Irish plant is owned by Rusal, the Russian metals giant built by the oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Vladimir Putin.

Aughinish is an important link in Rusal’s supply chain, refining bauxite ore into alumina that is then shipped to smelters in Russia, where it is turned into aluminium, an alloy that can be used to make cans, aircraft parts, cars, kitchen utensils and, importantly in this context, missiles and other military hardware.

Exports from Aughinish to Russia have increased significantly in the years since Putin launched his invasion. Today they account for half of the Limerick plant’s business, up from less than a quarter of the Irish refinery’s exports in 2020.

The logic of the EU’s regime of sanctions is to cut Russia off from the western economy and deprive Moscow of materials that can be used to fuel its war effort.

There’s a secrecy to the assembly of each package. Many diplomats observe a strict omerta about how the sanctions list is compiled, to avoid giving Russian targets time to dodge the EU net.

Despite this, we had known from our reporting here that the commission wasn’t planning to pitch for sanctions on alumina sales to Russia this time.

Brussels officials are wary of jeopardising Aughinish’s supply to the European market in a scenario where the plant is shuttered.

Instead, the commission went for what you might call a face-saver.

It wants to require Aughinish Alumina to regularly report on its Russian business dealings and specify the size and value of shipments, names of buyers and contract information.

This gives von der Leyen and the Irish Government cover to say something has been done.

Thanks to the original investigation by The Irish Times, in co-operation with Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, everyone knows Aughinish is shipping vast amounts of alumina to Rusal-owned smelters, who sell the aluminium to ASK, a Moscow-based trading company that’s known to supply Russian weapons manufacturers.

For this proposed EU monitoring mechanism to be any use it will need to capture the full picture and demand information about exactly to whom ASK is selling all this aluminium. That would be very revealing.

Sanctions are a blunt instrument. The idea is to apply pressure to Russia’s economy and make it harder to sustain its war in Ukraine.

In the scenario that every tonne of alumina refined in Ireland is only used to make civilian products in Russia, that still frees up other parts of Moscow’s supply chain to direct material from elsewhere towards military purposes. EU sanctions would remove a chunk of the pot Russia has to work from.

Then there’s the Deripaska question. The oligarch has been sanctioned for years by Brussels and Washington. He struck a deal in 2018 and promised to reduce his ownership stake in EN+, the parent energy conglomerate that owns Rusal, to stop the group and Aughinish from being blacklisted.

An investigation by Swedish tax authorities found Deripaska still owns 53.7 per cent of EN+, and, therefore, Rusal, Aughinish and a Swedish smelting site Kubal remain under his control.

The group is taking a legal challenge to throw out the Swedish ruling. The outcome will have big consequences for the Foynes plant.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke in Brussels this morning. Given shipments from Aughinish to Russia have increased substantially since the invasion of Ukraine. I asked him what does he think the Russians are using all the alumina for? pic.twitter.com/5gGPUfJOp1 — Jack Power (@jackpowerIT) September 24, 2026

The Irish Government are lightning quick to point out sanctions are decided at EU-level and proposed by the commission.

However, sanctions enforcement is a matter for national authorities, the Department of Enterprise in Ireland’s case.

That’s why the Swedish authorities have put such efforts into investigating whether Deripaska retains control over Rusal. If he does, the entire group should face restrictions.

There’s no sign Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke’s department is undertaking similar efforts to investigate the question of Deripaska’s ownership. Buck passed again.