A Wall Street sell-off intensified on Wednesday, pushing the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 down more than 4 per cent, as a brutal unwind of the once-dominant artificial intelligence (AI) trade accelerated. Photograph: John Lamparski/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Wall Street sell-off intensified on Wednesday, pushing the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 down more than 4 per cent, as a brutal unwind of the once-dominant artificial intelligence (AI) trade accelerated.

Shares in Nvidia, which soared on Monday following the shock reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive, slid as much as nine per cent. Rival chipmaker Broadcom lost seven per cent, while Micron was down 11 per cent.

“The mood is extremely skittish,” said Van Luu, director of global solutions strategy at Russell Investments.

The euphoria sparked by Huang’s return to the top job at Nvidia, America’s biggest chipmaker and the face of the AI boom, had been replaced by a growing realisation “that the scrutiny on the AI ecosystem will [now] intensify”, he added.

The falls briefly pushed the Nasdaq back into a bear market, defined as a fall of 20 per cent from a recent high.

Shares in Claude maker Anthropic, which fell below their $83 listing price for the first time on Tuesday, dropped another 9 per cent on Wednesday to just under $75 as the slump deepened.

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In early trading, Anthropic’s market valuation dipped below $1 trillion (€910 billion) for the first time since its listing.

The weakness in tech stocks extends a weeks-long sell-off as doubts mount over whether the historic AI-driven spending boom will pay off and how it will be financed amid climbing interest rates.

In a sign of the souring in risk appetite, traders bought into low-risk US government debt on Wednesday, pushing the 10-year bond yield down 0.08 percentage points to 4.82 per cent.

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The Vix index of expected volatility, Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge, remained elevated at above 35 points, more than double its September low.

“It’s pretty wild out there at the moment,” said Jim Reid, global head of macro research at Deutsche Bank, saying the “risk-off” mood in markets was further stoked by the latest tariff headlines.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a number of new tariffs on major trading partners, including the EU, China, Japan and South Korea.

[ Donald Trump announces raft of new tariffs on major economiesOpens in new window ]

The cracks in the AI trade also rattled Asian stock markets, with the region’s chipmakers suffering steep drops. South Korea’s Kospi fell 6 per cent while Japan’s tech-heavy Nikkei 225 fell 2.8 per cent.

Derek Halpenny, head of global markets research at MUFG, said: “The moves underline our view that the Jensen Huang return was a sideshow to the real issue undermining confidence: higher interest rates that are creating challenges for investors and undermining confidence in the sustainability of the financing structures in place that are driving the AI expansion.”

One US trader described the strong rally on Monday as “well overdone” and said there was “room to go” in the sell-off. “It does not feel like [investors] are done selling,” they said.

European stock markets, which are less exposed to the tech sector, were steady in afternoon trading, with the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 down 0.5 per cent.

The region’s tech index was down 2 per cent and has fallen roughly 12 per cent in November, putting it on track for its worst month since 2022.

On the Kospi, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics – the two chipmakers that account for about half of the index’s market capitalisation – were down 11 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

The companies have been key beneficiaries of soaring demand for the memory chips needed in AI data centres.

“The dislocation in AI-related investments is global and specifically concentrated in AI infrastructure stocks,” said Sunil Garg, chief investment officer at Lighthouse Canton.

Wei Li, head of multi-asset investment at BNP Paribas Securities in China, warned it was “not a good time to buy the dip”. “The macro risk is just too high,” he said. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026