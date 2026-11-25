Jensen Huang was reinstalled as chief executive of Nvidia on Monday. The return of the AI industry’s chief ‘hype man’ is unlikely to reassure the market. Photograph: Eric Lee/The New York Times

Jensen Huang is many things: technology visionary, natty dresser and a man in trouble with his wife. He is also the glue that holds together the stuttering artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

His reinstatement as chief executive of Nvidia on Monday – following his resignation over an extramarital affair with a businesswoman alleged to be linked to Chinese intelligence – sent the company’s shares up 30 per cent and led a rally for technology stocks. It may well prove short lived.

The return of Huang had the ringing endorsement of the US president. “The country needs Jensen’s leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the success and prosperity of not only the company, but the American economy,” according to Donald Trump. US treasury secretary Scott Bessent was equally enthused, singing along with a chorus of AI “leaders” led by Elon Musk.

In many ways that should be all the warning we need. Nothing says bubble quite like the idea that one man can add more than a trillion dollars to the price of a company’s shares and drive-up global stock markets simply by being unfired. The fetishisation of “founders” is routine in Silicon Valley, but irrational exuberance does not even come close to describing the response to Huang’s return.

Huang and Nvidia are central to the boom in tech stocks that now account for almost 40 per cent of the US market by value. They not only make the chips at the heart of the technology, they have driven the market for their products with $700 billion (€638 billion) of financing to their customers.

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Nvidia’s business model – and those of its peers – relies on some pretty heroic assumptions about the uptake of AI and the price that users will pay for it. The massive but strangely lacklustre listing of Anthropic last week presaged a global sell off in tech stocks that demonstrated that the credibility of the assumptions underlying the boom are finally being tested. Questions are being asked about everything from the return on capital to consumer demand. Greater oversight is on the way once the Democrats take control of the US Congress in the new year.

The seed of doubt has been planted and the return of the industry’s chief “hype man” Huang is unlikely to reassure the market. We should desperately hope that it does, because if there is one country that really does not want the bubble to burst, it is Ireland.

Despite waning public support, we have quietly gone all-in on building data centres to feed the supposedly insatiable demand of AI for “compute” – the latest verb to become a noun and turned into an asset class by big tech.

According to Dublin-based consultants Bit Power, there is the best part of €22 billion committed to building new data centres here, which will double the size of Irish “compute”. It is arguably the biggest pipeline of any European country, although such things are difficult to measure. As a percentage of the economy – as measured by gross domestic product – it is right up there. And so are the consequences if the bubble bursts.

The full economic benefit – and the potential hit – of this investment could be double when you take into account the other activity generated.

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Despite the well-ventilated concerns about the prices and availability of electricity, we remain competitive, even when up against locations in Scandinavia that have cheaper power.

We have a couple of things in our favour, including better connectivity via transatlantic cables landing in Ireland. But our real strength is the cluster of technology companies here that includes some so-called hyperscalers – Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms and others – who are going hell for leather to try to dominate the market for AI.

They already own two thirds of the capacity of the existing 109 data centres, according to Bit Power. They will directly own about 13 per cent of the capacity of the 59 data centres in the pipeline. The rest of the new “compute” will be owned by third parties who will lease capacity to the hyperscalers and other users.

These third-party data-centre backers are like property developers who went all-in on office blocks before the 2008 crash. If things don’t work out they will be left with a lot of expensive servers sitting idle. The people who lent them money will have a problem. If they are relying on vendor financing from equipment manufacturers – like that provided by Nvidia to its customers – the contagion will be quick and extreme.

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But that is only part of the problem. The other is what happens to the wider Irish businesses of the hyperscalers, which employ thousands of people, if things don’t work out according to plan. It will be a double whammy to end all double whammies.