Jensen Huang apologised to staff on Tuesday for the tumult he’s caused at Nvidia. The company’s chief executive acknowledged he violated the code of conduct for having extramarital affairs, but pushed back on the reports that Donald Trump was instrumental in his reinstatement as chief executive.

“I made some terrible mistakes,” he said, according to a livestream reviewed by the New York Times. “I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids and, of course, I hurt all of you.”

The apology came one day after Huang returned as chief executive of Nvidia, and less than two weeks after he was ousted from the role. Following a whiplash series of events, the company’s board of directors reinstated Huang on Monday, despite his admission that he’d had an affair. News reports allege the chief executive had romantic relationships with two company employees and a suspected Chinese spy.

During Tuesday’s apology, Huang told staffers he was in therapy and that it was “not acceptable” that he violated the company’s code of conduct. In an impromptu speech to employees on Monday, Huang said he was “terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this” and that he’s “going to be a better CEO the second time around”.

While Huang apologised for his affairs, he rejected narratives that he was a “tech bro” who was “above the law”, according to the New York Times. He added that it was “completely untrue” that Trump pressured Nvidia’s board to reinstate him. The board changed course, he said, because it “evaluated the entire situation” and “gathered facts”. Huang said Trump assured the board that he was not a national security threat.

The US government has been investigating whether Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company formerly run by Huang’s alleged ex-lover, Alice Huang (no relation), diverted Nvidia semiconductors to China in breach of export controls. US government officials have also raised concerns about Alice Huang’s alleged role as a Chinese asset.

Trump reportedly dialed into Nvidia’s Sunday board meeting to advocate for Huang’s return, according to Semafor. Nvidia’s board publicly said on Monday that it reached its decision to bring back Huang with “input from senior levels of the United States government”.

Trump’s holdings of Nvidia stock rose in value as much as $15 million as the share price surged on the news of Huang’s reinstatement.

The US president’s financial disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics, the most recent of which was filed on November 5th, show he may have owned as many as 370,000 shares in Nvidia as of September 30th.

The shares, which have fallen sharply in recent weeks, soared more than 30 per cent on Monday after Huang’s return was announced. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Huang potentially faces two congressional hearings next week, one before the House Foreign Affairs Committee and one before the Senate Banking committee. Gregory Meeks, a democratic congressman from New York and ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Tuesday that despite Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia’s chief executive, a hearing should still take place.

“The American people deserve to hear publicly from Mr Huang about how potentially billions of dollars’ worth of our most advanced technology wound up in the hands of our greatest competitor, and what role this administration played,” Meeks said.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to request for comment.

- Guardian