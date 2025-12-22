Work

From maternity leave queries to work from home policies: Submit your work-related questions here

Experts in HR, employment law, career progression and personal finance can offer their view on your work queries

If you have work-related questions, from how to deal with burnout to running your own business, The Irish Times Work Q&A column is here to help you.
Mon Dec 22 2025 - 11:121 MIN READ

We have assembled a panel of experts in human resources, personal finance, employment law, career progression and coaching, management consultants, and tax advisers and each week they will discuss one reader query and offer a professional perspective.

To date we have covered; unequal pay for similiar work, expectations to work outside of office hours, feeling undervalued at work, stress leave, work from home habits and much more.

You can use the form below to submit your question. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less and please include a phone number.

Your name and contact details will be confidential and only be used for verification purposes. Any details about your employer will also be anonymised.

Please note we may not publish a response to every submission we receive.

This column is not intended to replace professional advice and only questions selected for publication can be answered.

