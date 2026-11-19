Ireland does not have a good track record when it comes to breeding dogs. In fact, the behaviour of irresponsible breeders has landed us with the reprehensible reputation as the puppy farming capital of Europe.

This cavalier disregard for animal welfare has long infuriated dog lovers Kevin Moore and Brian Ivess. They were fed up hearing distressing stories about puppy farms and frustrated by the slow progress of legislation to tighten the rules.

Two years ago, they decided to take matters into their own hands, and the result is DogQuest, a newly minted online marketplace that provides breeder transparency and vet-verified health information about the puppies being offered for sale on its site.

“Bad breeders thrive because buyers have very little independent information to distinguish a responsible breeder from somebody who simply knows how to write a convincing advert. We are on a mission to change this,” Moore says.

“DogQuest is not another advertising website. It’s a website that prioritises traceability, so people know who they’re buying from and whether the puppy’s health status has been verified.

“Current marketplaces allow sellers to say that a puppy has been vaccinated or health checked, but the buyer has no way of knowing whether that claim is genuine,” Moore adds. “In theory, this means I could place an ad and tick a box and even upload documentation. But who has authenticated the information?

“With AI and digital documentation, authentication becomes even more problematic. We’ve heard countless stories of puppies being handed over in car parks and buyers being told that a puppy was vaccinated only to discover it wasn’t when the puppy subsequently became seriously ill with something like parvovirus.”

In ads placed on the DogQuest website, a green tick indicates vet-verified vaccination, while a gold star signifies a vet-verified health check. “Microchip requirements already exist across the industry, but we’re trying to take trust much further by creating additional layers of authentication and traceability,” Moore says, adding that sellers can be reviewed on the site, which adds an increased level of accountability and provides responsible breeders with a way to differentiate themselves in the marketplace.

[ Higher fines for rogue puppy farm operators in animal welfare strategyOpens in new window ]

Getting the DogQuest system to work required buy-in from the veterinary profession, and Moore concedes that there was no easy way of doing this.

“Basically, it’s been about knocking on doors and meeting the vets face-to-face. Over the last two years Brian and I have contacted veterinary practices all over Ireland and have worked closely with 70 practices to build authentication into our marketplace. We’ve been genuinely taken aback by the overwhelmingly positive response from the veterinary community, which also wants a solution to the current problems with how puppies are sold.

“Participating vets get a unique DogQuest verification code for vaccinations and health checks. So, instead of the breeder claiming something has happened, we can verify that it has,” Moore says. “The original idea for DogQuest came from Brian, but since then it has developed into a much broader mission around puppy welfare, buyer protection, responsible breeding, education and traceability.”

Dog ownership spiked in Ireland during Covid, which exacerbated the overbreeding problem and led to a post-pandemic surge in the number of dogs ending up in rescue centres. Part of the reason for this was an incompatibility between the dog chosen and the owner’s lifestyle, and this mismatch is also something DogQuest is trying to tackle.

“People are choosing dogs that simply aren’t suitable for their lives,” Moore says. “For example, someone falls in love with a Bernese mountain dog puppy [large breed] without properly considering their home situation, lifestyle, exercise capacity, financial circumstances and how big the dog will get. So, we’ve set up a section on our website called Start Your Journey, which asks buyers about their lifestyle and helps match them to the breeds most likely to suit them.

“We’ve also built family trees into our listings so sellers can show the puppy’s mother, father and wider lineage, and the mother’s microchip can be recorded,” Moore adds. “Longer term, this gives us something incredibly important – traceability. If the same mother begins appearing across litters repeatedly or over consecutive breeding cycles, we can potentially identify a breeding pattern that deserves attention.”

[ Legislation to end Ireland’s reputation as ‘puppy farm capital of Europe’ advancesOpens in new window ]

The founders have put a great deal of time and around €20,000 in hard cash into starting DogQuest with support from the Limerick local enterprise office, which provided the company with advice and a grow digital voucher, which supports small and medium enterprises to embrace digital technology.

“Setting up DogQuest was far more complicated than launching a traditional classified advertising website because of the different systems and verification layers we’ve built into our marketplace. Over approximately two years, we’ve gone through four developers trying to get the platform to exactly where we wanted it,” Moore says.

For now, DogQuest is focused on Ireland and is free to use for buyers, sellers and vets, and Moore says the founders are resigned to living with a no-revenue model until site traffic reaches a critical mass. Thereafter, the plan is to tap into a number of commercial opportunities and to start looking at other potential markets.

Brian Ivess is a barber by background, while Moore is an athlete and a secondary school PE teacher turned entrepreneur. Moore has two previous start-ups under his belt: an online geography revision platform for Leaving Cert students and Atlantik Body Care, which produces natural skincare products aimed at athletes and active individuals.

“DogQuest is not an anonymous marketplace,” Moore stresses. “Brian and I are putting our own names and faces behind the brand. People will see us on social media, hear from us, see us visiting vets and breeders and see us creating educational content around responsible puppy buying and ownership. We want transparency from the people using DogQuest, so we think we should offer exactly the same transparency ourselves. This is not the case with some other sites.

“The analogy I keep coming back to when describing what DogQuest does is that you wouldn’t buy a car simply because the seller has ticked a box saying it has an NCT. So, why should something as important as bringing a puppy into your family rely solely on the seller ticking a box to say it has been vaccinated and health checked?”