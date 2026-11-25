Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

There were we bouncing about the place with rugby glee when along comes news that Ireland’s captain Dan Sheehan has been banned for two matches and will miss the final Nations Championship match against Australia at Twickenham on Friday night. John O’Sullivan darkens our mood with details on the verdict on that “croc-roll” in the game against South Africa.

Gordon D’Arcy looks back at that victory for Andy Farrell’s men, Ryan Baird embodying the “individual identity” that shone through in the performance. Still, “playing for fifth place overall is a fair reflection of where Ireland are; where they deserve to be, not necessarily where they want to be”.

Gordon also gives his thoughts on, well, an eventful week for Rassie Erasmus, Sam Prendergast among those in his firing line after he was cited for a hip-drop tackle against Fiji. He was, as Erasmus predicted, cleared to play, but the outhalf tells Michael Scully that he wasn’t paying much heed to the noise around it all. “It kind of worked out the way it should have.”

In football, did Carla Ward deserve an extension to her Republic of Ireland head coach contract? She did after her team made steady if not spectacular progress since her appointment in January of last year - and they’re now just two games away from qualifying for next summer’s World Cup in Brazil.

John Cotter might be looking for a contract extension himself after his team kept their hopes of reaching the Under-17 World Cup knock-outs alive by beating Costa Rica 2-0 yesterday. Paul O’Hehir reports.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning has the details on next season’s National Football League fixtures, Dublin remaining the Croke Park headline act despite their Division Two status.

Ciarán Kirk has golden news from the European Under-23 Boxing Championships in Croatia where Meath fighter Gavin Ryan came from behind to win his 60kg final against his Turkish opponent.

Happy news too in motorsport, Ian O’Riordan telling us about a boost to Alex Dunne’s Formula 2 title-winning hopes. One of his two rivals for the crown, Rafael Câmara, is out of the running after being promoted to the Formula 1 ranks.

TV Watch: Are you ready for an endless supply of Champions League games? You are? Well, you can start with Barcelona’s trip to Azerbaijan where they’ll take on Sabah FK (Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 4, 5.45pm), and at 8pm take your pick from Club Brugge v Liverpool (Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 2), PSG v Roma (TNT Sports 4) and Sporting CP v Manchester United (RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 and TNT Sports 1), Mauricio Pochettino currently on his 65th novena. You can read a round-up of last night’s Champions League action here.