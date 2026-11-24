Arsenal dropped points from a winning position for the second time in as many games following a 1-1 Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s men led at the interval after Viktor Gyokeres scored his first goal on home soil in 206 days with a wonderful 25-yard opener inside 10 minutes.

But just as they did in the Premier League at Newcastle on Saturday, Arsenal were unable to see out the victory, with Maximilian Beier netting for the visitors after half-time.

Jobe Bellingham had a goal ruled out for offside, while Gyokeres could perhaps count himself fortunate not to give away a penalty when a Dortmund corner struck him on the arm.

Gyokeres then wasted a golden opportunity to restore Arsenal’s advantage when he headed wide unmarked from six yards, while the ball cannoned off Serhou Guirassy to twice strike the Dortmund post in the closing stages. Declan Rice hit the woodwork again for Arsenal with five minutes left.

Real Betis' forward Cucho Hernandez, forward Abde Ezzalzouli and midfielder Nelson Deossa celebrate. Photograph: Branislav Racko/AFP via Getty

Cucho Hernandez scored twice as Real Betis beat Slovan Bratislava away to keep them on course for a top eight place with four wins from five matches so far in this season’s Champions League.

Irish striker Troy Parrott came off the bench after 62 minutes but failed to end goal drought for the club as he struggled for starting time under manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Rayan Cherki scored a fine late equaliser as Manchester City snatched a 2-2 draw against Napoli in the Champions League.

City had been facing the prospect of defeat at the Etihad Stadium after Noa Lang put the Italian side ahead for a second time with a thumping volley after 76 minutes.

Former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for Napoli before Ayyoub Bouaddi levelled.

Lang’s effort put the visitors in sight of a first victory in England but Cherki’s solo effort four minutes from time salvaged a point for City.

Aston Villa’s hopes of earning automatic Champions League qualification took a blow after they were beaten 1-0 at Galatasaray.

Villa enjoyed a good start to the league phase, winning their first three games, but they followed up a 3-0 defeat at Barcelona with another reverse in Istanbul.

Deniz Gul’s brave header in the 77th minute was enough to seal the win with the game’s first shot on target.

With games against Paris St Germain and Borussia Dortmund to come either side of Christmas, Unai Emery’s men now have a challenge to finish in the top eight and earn a direct ticket into the knockout phase.

Jude Bellingham scored a stunning volleyed goal as Real Madrid hammered PSV Eindhoven 5-1 to make it five wins out of five in the Champions League.

SENSATIONAL JUDE BELLINGHAM 🤯



Bellingham gives the hosts the lead with a magnificent volley 🔥



📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/WdP6ULx8wE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 24, 2026

Jose Mourinho’s side trailed at the break as Ivan Perisic netted from the spot after Aurelien Tchouameni was adjudged to have fouled Sven Mijnans in the area, but that was as good as it got for PSV.

Federico Valverde levelled matters shortly after the resumption and Jude Bellingham came off the bench to put Real ahead before Mbappe scored twice, with Vinicius Junior completing the rout.

Elsewhere there were wins for Porto, Como, RB Leipzig and Bodo/Glimt.

Results: