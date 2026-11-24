Just 13 of the 26 special care beds at Crannóg Nua are operational due to severe challenges recruiting and retaining staff. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Tusla’s deployment of security guards, due to sick-leave rates of more than 40 per cent in its largest special care unit, was a “breach” of its operating conditions, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) said.

As a result, the authority ordered Tusla not to admit any more children to Crannóg Nua in north Dublin, even where a child was discharged, due to safety concerns around staffing.

A report published on Tuesday says the unit, which has a capacity for 12 children, had four at the time of an unannounced inspection in July. It currently has three children.

Special care is the most secure form of care. Children aged between 11 and 17 may be detained by High Court order where there are serious concerns for their lives and welfare due to their behaviours in the community.

Children detained are often highly traumatised, often having suffered high levels of abuse, neglect and even criminality.

Just 13 of the 26 special care beds are operational, however, due to severe challenges recruiting and retaining staff, and high levels of sick and injury leave.

The July 9th to 10th inspection followed one on May 5th, which had found “significant non-compliances, specifically related to the number of staff”.

Inspectors in Tuesday’s report observed “a supportive and warm approach from staff towards the young people” who “appeared comfortable and at ease”.

However, 21 of the unit’s 48 permanent staff were on sick leave, including the person in charge, who was off for 28 consecutive days. This had a significant negative impact on the teenagers.

[ Tusla ‘in contempt’ over failure to put children in secure care, High Court rulesOpens in new window ]

“One young person told inspectors they were unhappy that they were moved to a different unit within the [unit] due to staffing challenges. The young person spoke about how most of the staff they knew well were no longer there and this was difficult for them as they had gotten to know those staff members and trusted them.”

A young person was subjected to “inappropriate” restrictive practices, including being put on “single occupancy” – ie separated from other young people – “due to the ineffective management of staff”, says the report.

External professionals told Hiqa “it’s been extremely disruptive”; [a] young person had “lost all their key staff”; and Tusla was “scrambling for staff”.

Between May 15th and June 10th, security staff, known as close protection personnel (CPP), were deployed in the unit “due to the risks presenting to staff safety”, in a context of “insufficient resources in place to ensure the effective delivery of special care” and levels of violence from one young person, says the report.

“By doing so, [Tusla] was in breach of ... their registration, as CPP are not included as a discipline of staff employed in the service,” says the report.

Following the inspection, Hiqa said no more children could be admitted to Crannóg Nua until staffing issues were addressed. On November 20th, this condition was lifted.

“New admissions are again permitted to a maximum of three young people,” said Tusla on Tuesday.