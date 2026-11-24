Ger Brennan's Dublin side will play three of their home league game at Croke Park and one at Parnell Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The Dublin footballers will have the headline slot in two of their three National League games at Croke Park next year despite playing in what would normally be considered the undercard Division Two fixture.

Ger Brennan’s side were relegated from the top flight this season and will compete in Division Two in 2027.

They will have four home fixtures in the league – three of which will take place at Croke Park and one in Parnell Park, which will only be the second time since 2010 Dublin have played a league football game at the Donnycarney venue.

Two of Dublin’s three Croke Park matches will be played as double-headers alongside Meath, with the Royals using GAA headquarters as their nominated home venue during the ongoing renovation of Páirc Tailteann.

Robbie Brennan’s side were promoted to Division One for 2027 and will play three league games in Croke Park next spring – against Galway on January 30th, Mayo on February 20th and Roscommon on March 14th.

The Galway and Roscommon matches will be double-headers alongside the Dublin footballers, with Meath’s Division One games scheduled as the curtain-raisers to the Division Two matches involving the Dubs.

The Meath-Galway game on January 30th will throw-in at 5pm, followed by Dublin-Monaghan at 7pm.

The Meath-Roscommon match on March 14th will start at 1.15pm, followed by Dublin-Down at 3.30pm.

Despite the unconventional scheduling, it is understood the Meath County Board has no issue with the arrangement, having won all of their Division Two league games at Croke Park this season while playing in the first game on a double-header bill.

Dublin’s third Croke Park game will be on February 27th when they play Cavan at 5pm. But on that occasion the Dublin footballers will playing in the first match, with the capital’s hurlers in the headline slot against Cork at 7pm.

Dublin’s home league football fixture in Parnell Park against Wexford on February 13th will mark a rare return to the county board’s headquarters.

Meath's Mark Ward is surrounded by Ger Brennan, Paul Flynn, Eamonn Fennell and Jason Sherlock of Dublin during a Division Two league match at Parnell Park in 2008. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

In 2011 Dublin launched the Spring Series, which essentially led to the county’s footballers setting up home at Croke Park for league outings. They regularly fixed games as double headers to include the Dublin footballers and hurlers.

Only once since then have Dublin’s footballers played a home league game in Parnell Park – an October 2020 fixture against Meath in the Covid-impacted season when restrictions were in place on gatherings.

That round-three match against Wexford next February will also mark the return of Brennan to the Dublin sideline in the league as he is suspended for the opening two rounds

The Dublin boss still has more disciplinary action to absorb following a clash with Galway’s strength and conditioning coach, Cian Breathnach McGinn, during a league fixture in March.

Brennan was suspended under Rule 7.2(c) Category IVa of the GAA’s Official Guide, which deals with misconduct at games by team officials.

The Dublin boss was hit with a 12-week suspension in all codes and at all levels, plus a two-game ban in the same code at the same level. As that Galway match was Dublin’s last outing in the 2026 league, the two-match ban carries over to the start of the 2027 competition.

Dublin’s opening game in the league will be away to Louth in Inniskeen on Sunday, January 24th before the Croke Park fixture against Monaghan in round two a week later.

Brennan will be suspended for both of those matches before returning to the sideline for Dublin’s round three tie against Wexford.

However, Brennan will be eligible to manage Dublin in the O’Byrne Cup in early January. Dublin’s first game in the pre-league competition is away to Carlow on Saturday, January 2nd.

Elsewhere, among the headline fixtures in the opening round of next year’s leagues will be the meeting of Donegal and All-Ireland champions Mayo in MacHale Park on January 23rd, while new Galway boss Éamonn Fitzmaurice will welcome his native Kerry to Pearse Stadium on the same evening.

In hurling, Henry Shefflin’s first league game as Kilkenny manager will be a home tie against John Kiely’s all-conquering Limerick at Nowlan Park on Sunday, January 24th.

On the same day, Tipperary will host neighbours Cork at Semple Stadium.

The Division 1A and AB hurling league finals will take place on the weekend of April 3rd-4th.

The four divisional league finals in football will be played a week earlier, on the weekend of March 27th-28th.

National Football League 2027 fixtures

Division One

Round One – Saturday, January 23rd: Cork v Meath, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm; Mayo v Donegal, MacHale Park, 5pm; Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 6pm; Galway v Kerry, Pearse Stadium, 7pm.

Round Two – Saturday, January 30th: Meath v Galway, Croke Park, 5pm; Kerry v Armagh, Austin Stack Park, 7pm; Sunday, January 31st: Donegal v Cork, Ballyshannon, 1.30pm; Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.

Round Three – Saturday, February 13th: Donegal v Meath, Ballybofey, 5.15pm; Mayo v Galway, MacHale Park, 7pm; Sunday, February 14th: Armagh v Cork, Athletic Grounds, 1.30pm; Roscommon v Kerry, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30.

Round Four – Saturday, February 20th: Galway v Armagh, Pearse Stadium, 5pm; Cork v Roscommon, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5.15; Meath v Mayo, Croke Park, 6pm; Sunday, February 21st: Kerry v Donegal, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1.30pm.

Round Five – Saturday, February 27th: Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park, 2.30pm; Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, 5pm; Donegal v Armagh, Ballybofey, 7pm; Sunday, February 28th: Mayo v Cork, MacHale Park, 1.30pm.

Round Six – Saturday, March 13th: Armagh v Mayo, Athletic Grounds, 4pm; Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 6pm; Sunday, March 14th: Meath v Roscommon, Croke Park, 1.15pm; Galway v Donegal, Pearse Stadium, 1.15pm.

Round Seven – Sunday, March 21st: Armagh v Meath, Athletic Grounds, 3.45pm; Donegal v Roscommon, Letterkenny, 3.45pm; Galway v Cork, Tuam, 3.45pm; Mayo v Kerry, MacHale Park, 3.45pm.

Division Two

Round One – Saturday, January 23rd: Louth v Dublin, Inniskeen, 2.30pm; Cavan v Tyrone, Breffni Park, 6pm; Derry v Down, Owenbeg, 6pm; Sunday, January 24th: Monaghan v Wexford, Clones, 1pm.

Round Two – Saturday, January 30th: Down v Cavan, Páirc Esler, 6pm; Tyrone v Louth, Healy Park, 6pm; Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park, 7pm; Sunday, January 31st: Wexford v Derry, Wexford Park, 1.30pm.

Round Three – Saturday, February 13th: Cavan v Derry, Breffni Park, 6pm; Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 6pm; Sunday, February 14th: Louth v Down, Ardee, 2pm; Monaghan v Tyrone, Inniskeen, 3.30pm.

Round Four – Saturday, February 20th: Louth v Wexford, Ardee, 2.30pm; Derry v Dublin, Celtic Park, 5pm; Cavan v Monaghan, Breffni Park, 6pm; Down v Tyrone, Páirc Esler, 6pm.

Round Five –

Saturday, February 27th: Dublin v Cavan, Croke Park, 5pm; Tyrone v Derry, Healy Park, 6pm; Sunday, February 28th: Monaghan v Louth, Clones, 2pm; Wexford v Down, Wexford Park, 2.30pm.

Round Six – Sunday, March 14th: Wexford v Tyrone, Wexford Park, 2pm; Louth v Cavan, Ardee, 2pm; Monaghan v Derry, Clones, 3.15pm; Dublin v Down, Croke Park, 3.30pm.

Round Seven – Sunday, March 21st: Cavan v Wexford, Breffni Park, 1.30pm; Down v Monaghan, Páirc Esler, 1.30pm; Derry v Louth, Owenbeg, 1.30pm; Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Park, 1.30pm.

Division Three

Round One – Sunday, January 24th: Clare v Kildare, Cusack Park, Ennis 2pm; Westmeath v Longford, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm; Sligo v Laois, Markievicz Park, 2pm; Offaly v Carlow, O’Connor Park, 2pm.

Round Two – Saturday, January 30th: Kildare v Westmeath, St Conleth’s Park, 5pm; Laois v Clare, O’Moore Park, 6pm; Sunday, January 31st: Longford v Offaly, Pearse Park, 2pm; Carlow v Sligo; Dr Cullen Park, 2pm.

Round Three – Saturday, February 13th: Laois v Offaly, O’Moore Park, 6pm; Sunday, February 14th: Westmeath v Clare, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm; Longford v Carlow, Pearse Park, 2pm; Kildare v Sligo, St Conleth’s Park, 2pm.

Round Four – Sunday, February 21st: Clare v Longford, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm; Carlow v Laois, Dr Cullen Park, 2pm; Sligo v Westmeath, Markievicz Park, 2pm; Offaly v Kildare, O’Connor Park, 2pm.

Round Five – Saturday, February 27th: Laois v Longford, O’Moore Park, 6pm; Sunday, February 28th: Clare v Sligo, Cusack Park, 2pm; Kildare v Carlow, St Conleth’s Park, 2pm; Westmeath v Offaly, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2.30pm.

Round Six – Saturday, March 13th: Carlow v Westmeath, Dr Cullen Park, 6pm; Laois v Kildare, O’Moore Park, 6pm; Sunday, March 14th: Longford v Sligo, Pearse Park, 2pm; Offaly v Clare, O’Connor Park, 2pm.

Round Seven – Sunday, March 21st: Clare v Carlow, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm; Westmeath v Laois, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm; Kildare v Longford, St Conleth’s Park, 2pm; Sligo v Offaly, Markievicz Park, 2pm.

Division Four

Round One – Saturday, January 23rd: Wicklow v Limerick; Aughrim, 2pm; Waterford v Leitrim, Fraher Field, 2pm; Sunday, January 24th: Antrim v Tipperary, Corrigan Park, 1pm; London v Fermanagh, McGovern Park, 1pm.

Round Two – Saturday, January 30th: Tipperary v London, Semple Stadium, 6pm; Sunday, January 31st: Limerick v Antrim, Rathkeale, 12.45pm; Fermanagh v Waterford, Brewster Park, 1pm; Leitrim v Wicklow, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 1pm.

Round Three – Saturday, February 13th: Leitrim v Limerick, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 2.30; Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, 6pm; Sunday, February 14th: London v Antrim, McGovern Park, 1pm; Wicklow v Fermanagh, Aughrim, 1pm.

Round Four – Saturday, February 20th: Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field, 4pm; Sunday, February 21st: London v Wicklow, McGovern Park, 1pm; Tipperary v Fermanagh, Clonmel, 1pm; Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park, 2pm.

Round Five – Saturday, February 27th: Fermanagh v Antrim, Brewster Park, 6pm; Limerick v Tipperary, Rathkeale, 6pm; Sunday, February 28th: Leitrim v London, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 12.30; Wicklow v Waterford, Aughrim, 2pm.

Round Six – Saturday, March 13th: Fermanagh v Leitrim; Brewster Park, 6pm; Sunday, March 14th: Antrim v Waterford, Corrigan Park, 1pm; London v Limerick, McGovern Park, 1pm; Tipperary v Wicklow, Semple Stadium, 2pm.

Round Seven – Sunday, March 21st: Wicklow v Antrim, Aughrim, 1pm; Leitrim v Tipperary, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 1pm; Limerick v Fermanagh, Rathkeale, 1pm; Waterford v London, Fraher Field, 1pm.

NFL finals

March 27th-28th: All four divisions.

National Hurling League 2027 fixtures

Division 1A

Round One – Sunday, January 24th: Kilkenny v Limerick, Nowlan Park, 1.30pm; Dublin v Clare, Parnell Park, 2pm; Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 3.45pm.

Round Two – Sunday, January 31st: Clare v Galway, Cusack Park, 2pm; Limerick v Dublin, Gaelic Grounds, 3pm; Cork v Kilkenny, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm.

Round Three – Saturday, February 6th: Galway v Tipperary, Pease Stadium, 7.30pm; Sunday, February 7th: Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 1.30pm; Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 3.45pm.

Round Four – Saturday, February 20th: Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm; Sunday, February 21st: Kilkenny v Galway, Nowlan Park, 2pm; Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, 3.45pm.

Round Five – Saturday, February 27th: Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 7pm; Sunday, February 28th: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Nowlan Park, 1.30pm; Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, 3.45pm.

Round Six – Saturday, March 6th: Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 5pm; Limerick v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds, 7pm; Sunday, March 7th: Clare v Kilkenny, Cusack Park, 3.15pm.

Round Seven – Saturday, March 20th: Cork v Galway, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm; Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds; Tipperary v Dublin, Semple Stadium, 7pm.

Division 1B

Round One – Saturday, January 23rd: Laois v Antrim, O’Moore Park, 2pm; Wexford v Offaly, Wexford Park, 6pm; Sunday, January 24th: Waterford v Kildare, Walsh Park, 2.30pm.

Round Two – Saturday, January 30th: Antrim v Kerry, Corrigan Park, 1.30pm; Offaly v Laois, O’Connor Park, 2.30pm; Sunday, January 31st: Kildare v Wexford, St Conleth’s Park, 2pm.

Round Three – Saturday, February 6th: Kerry v Offaly, Austin Stack Park, 3pm; Wexford v Waterford, Wexford Park, 5pm; Sunday, February 7th: Laois v Kildare, O’Moore Park, 2pm.

Round Four – Saturday, February 20th: Kildare v Offaly, St Conleth’s Park, 6pm; Sunday, February 21st: Waterford v Antrim, Walsh Park, 1pm; Wexford v Kerry, Wexford Park, 2pm.

Round Five – Saturday, February 27th: Kildare v Kerry, St Conleth’s Park, 3pm; Sunday, February 28th: Offaly v Antrim, O’Connor Park, 1pm; Waterford v Laois, Walsh Park, 2pm.

Round Six – Saturday, March 6th: Offaly v Waterford, O’Connor Park, 2.30pm; Sunday, March 7th: Antrim v Wexford, Corrigan Park, 1.15pm; Kerry v Laois, Austin Stack Park, 1.15pm.

Round Seven – Saturday, March 20th: Antrim v Kildare, Corrigan Park, 3pm; Kerry v Waterford, Austin Stack Park, 3pm; Laois v Wexford, O’Moore Park, 3pm.

NHL finals

Saturday, March 27th: Division 2, 3, 4 finals; Saturday/Sunday, April 3rd/4th: Division 1A & 1B finals.

Other key dates

April 10th-11th: Start of provincial SFCs; Start of Joe McDonagh Cup.

April 17th-18th: Start of provincial SHCs.

May 8-9th: Munster and Connacht SFC finals.

May 15th-16th: Leinster and Ulster SFC finals.

Saturday, June 5th: Munster SHC final; Ring, Rackard, Meagher Cup finals.

Sunday, June 6th: Leinster SHC final; Joe McDonagh Cup final.

Saturday, July 10th: Tailteann Cup final.

Sunday, July 18th: All-Ireland SHC final (Replay date – Saturday, July 31st).

Sunday, July 25th: All-Ireland SFC final (Replay date – Saturday, August 7th).

O’Byrne Cup

Round One – Saturday, January 2nd: Carlow v Dublin; Laois v Wexford; Longford v Kildare; Meath v Louth; Offaly v Wicklow; Round Two – Wednesday, January 6th: Laois/Wexford v Carlow/Dublin; Meath/Louth v Westmeath; Semi-finals – Saturday, January 9th: Meath/Louth/Westmeath v Laois/Wexford/Carlow/Dublin; Offaly/Wicklow v Longford/Kildare; Final: Friday, January 15th.

*Fixtures to be confirmed

Walsh Cup fixtures

Round One – Sunday, January 3rd: Antrim v Dublin; Carlow v Laois; Kildare v Wexford; Offaly v Kilkenny; Westmeath v Galway; Quarter-final – Thursday, January 7th: Laois/Carlow v Offaly/Kilkenny; Semi-finals – Sunday, January 10th: Laois/Carlow/Offaly/Kilkenny v Antrim/Dublin; Kildare/Wexford v Westmeath/Galway. Final: Saturday, January 16th.

*Fixtures to be confirmed