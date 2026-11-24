There was, quite possibly, a stage in the months after she was appointed Republic of Ireland head coach when Carla Ward wondered what she’d got herself into. She took on the job in January of last year and by October she was noting that, since then, there had been no end of “outside noise”. And “with everything that’s going on around the FAI, 80 per cent of it hasn’t been about football”.

Aside from all its other woes, the FAI was dealing with the controversy over how it had treated Colin Healy, assistant to Ward’s predecessor Eileen Gleeson. And then Gleeson dropped a sizeable bombshell by issuing legal proceedings against the association, still her employer, accusing it of gender discrimination.

Ward is an affable character, but at times there was exasperation on her part when she ended up having to talk a whole lot more about the “noise” than football. Asked a year ago if she was happy in her job, she said she was – but “am I happy with everything? No. Things can always be better.”

And her reign didn’t get off to the most auspicious of starts on the field either. Ireland were far from convincing in her opening game, a 1-0 win over Turkey in Tallaght, and then they were shredded away to Slovenia, ranked 20 places below them.

They were 3-0 down after just 34 minutes, going on to lose 4-0. Ward, by her own admission, had got her tactics hopelessly wrong, so naively attacking was her formation. And it took her way too long to fix it. Only two games in and there were those who wondered if she was cut out for this international lark at all.

Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward with her daughter Hartley at a press conference earlier this year. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

If your crystal ball had told you then that, come November 2026, Ireland would have won promotion to League A of the Nations League, would have climbed to their highest-ever world ranking (21), would be two games away from qualifying for the World Cup and Ward would have her contract renewed, you’d have reported it as faulty and demanded a refund.

But here we are. And while it’s usually unwise to offer a new contract to a manager before the end of a campaign, in Ward’s case, it’s deserved.

Since that defeat to Slovenia, Ireland have beaten every lower-ranked team they’ve played, over nine games, Ward learning quickly enough through her 19 games in charge that while her team is good, it’s not good enough for her to ever underestimate opponents.

They’ve picked up fine wins over the Netherlands and Belgium along the way too, both ranked above them, and produced solid and disciplined – if losing – displays home and away against France and away to the Dutch in their World Cup qualifying campaigns, only beaten by a single goal in all three games.

It’s not spectacular progress, by any means, with wins over the bigger guns still rare enough commodities. But it’s steady, Ward finding a shape for her team that, on the whole, has played to its strengths and protected its weaknesses.

Marissa Sheva celebrates with Emily Murphy after scoring against Poland at the Aviva Stadium last April. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

She’s revived what was a stuttering international career for Marissa Sheva, and Emily Murphy – arguably Ireland’s outstanding player this past year – has blossomed under her. Jessie Stapleton is developing nicely too and Abbie Larkin is finally learning to put her abilities to their best use.

Less convincing has been Ward’s record on blooding fresh talent, her squads still largely inherited from her predecessor. She has given debuts to just three players since she took over – third-choice goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse, striker Kelly Brady, who has since been dropped, and midfielder Shanade Hopcroft, who won her first cap last month.

And new blood is needed too, with almost half of the squad Ward named last week 30 or over, and only four under 25. She’s hardly helped by a woefully inadequate international underage set-up, with still not a sign of an under-21 side and still all talk but no action on the creation of a development squad.

But while she might be justified in questioning whether players from the under-19 squad or from the league at home, considering their part-time status, are ready to make the leap up to the senior Irish squad, she needs to be bolder on that front too. At least give that young talent a taste of life in a senior professional environment, if not necessarily deploy it when the games come around.

She could do, too, with attending more games at home. She might not be convinced that she’ll spot any talent ready for a call-up, but as Republic of Ireland head coach she must surely have a duty to be a more regular presence in the domestic league which, after all, produced almost half her current squad. If only to offer encouragement to the young talent it undoubtedly possesses.

An alarm bell or two sounded when she talked early on about how international management gave her a better work/life balance than the club game. Understandable, of course, but you don’t want to be hearing that it’s a convenient gig that won’t require the same commitment or workload.

In fairness to Ward, she clarified those comments last week, making clear her commitment to and love for the job and the amount of work she puts in to it. And that has yielded enough promise since January of last year to earn that contract extension. If her team can get the better of Poland over two legs next week – having beaten them home and away in April – then she’ll top everything with World Cup qualification.