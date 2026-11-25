Sam Prendergast and Jamison Gibson-Park celebrate after the final whistle following the Nations Championship match at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Sam Prendergast’s prescription for dealing with difficult moments against the best teams is the same approach he has taken through the toughest period of his career.

Ireland were determined not to repeat the mistakes that left them second best when South Africa dominated last year. The key was staying in the fight at all times.

“They’re going to have purple patches, they’re going to do things that are good and it’s just we need to react to that and not get in on ourselves. Just keep going, because you don’t really know with those big games how they’re going to come down to the wire,” Prendergast said. “You don’t know what’s going to decide it.”

Choosing to stay in the fight is precisely what the 23-year-old did when he was omitted from Ireland’s 2026 Six Nations plans after the first two rounds, and when he was left out of Leinster’s match day squad for the Champions Cup final in Bilbao.

Prendergast responded by helping Leinster win the United Rugby Championship and starting five of Ireland’s last six Tests. The debate over his contest with Jack Crowley has brought a serious level of scrutiny. It is something the Dubliner has learned to deal with.

Last week brought another test of that resolve when he faced an independent World Rugby disciplinary hearing after being cited for a hip-drop tackle on Fiji captain Peceli Yato.

He was cleared to play, but the case became a talking point on a much wider scale after South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus predicted that Prendergast would avoid suspension on a technicality. Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick then questioned the outcome, suggesting a Fijian player would have been treated differently.

South Africa's Damian de Allende is tackled by Sam Prendergast. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

After Ireland’s 20-17 victory, Andy Farrell expressed his unhappiness with the rival camp’s comments and pride in Prendergast’s performance. Speaking in advance of Friday’s encounter with Australia, the outhalf said the criticism did not intrude on his preparation.

“No, not at all,” he said. “The only challenge I was dealing with was the actual hearing and, for me, once I was cleared, it was just right on to the game.

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“I wouldn’t have seen much of the coverage on it after and, with the way the case was, I was pretty confident that we were telling the truth. It kind of worked out the way it should have.

“It’s obviously a little bit intimidating, especially in a massive week like that. You just want to be focusing on the game. We have a very good support staff around that sort of thing, so it makes it a lot easier.

“There are a lot of laws around the tackle in terms of not being too high, but also then not being too low. There is a bit to think of, but it’s also for the right reasons in terms of player welfare. Unfortunately, my, whatever you want to call it, tackle resulted in injury. You never want to see that, so I think it’s probably right.”

Crowley’s return to the Ireland team during the Six Nations had appeared to settle the debate over the outhalf position, at least for the time being. The Munster player then suffered a lower-limb vascular injury in April, ruling him out of the summer and November internationals. Prendergast insists his absence did not create an extra burden on him to deliver a higher level of performance.

“No, as in you’re very much focused on just worrying about your own things,” he said. “Other people’s misfortune and stuff like that, you can’t control. I’d just be worrying about myself and I wouldn’t have felt too much pressure.”

Sam Prendergast kicks a conversion against South Africa. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

After missing his first two conversions against South Africa, Prendergast landed a third under pressure and was pleased the misses did not derail him.

“Maybe on the goal kicks, being able to just bounce back from a couple of misses and then a couple of difficult-ish kicks, being able to nail them in high-pressure moments when you don’t know how the game’s going to go,” he said.

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“Just the ability to bounce back from them and maybe a couple of errors at the start of the second half, being able to bounce back from that and just keep trucking on.

“You can 100 per cent enjoy it when the crowd is that up for it, when you can see your team-mates are that up for it,” he said. “If you’re not enjoying it, you’re not going to go particularly well.”

The Aviva atmosphere also made a massive impression. Prendergast called it the best he had experienced there, with the crowd’s rendition of Zombie giving him goosebumps.

Now Ireland must find a way to reproduce that intensity against Australia at Twickenham on Friday. Prendergast is conscious that the World Cup is less than a year away, but believes the immediate challenge matters more than any long-term ambitions.

“It’s obviously good to get a big result, but it’s incredibly important we back it up this weekend,” he said. “That’s the feeling within the group, within the coaching staff, that it’s just as important a game.

“I still think a year away is a long time, so we need to just keep building and keep getting better.”