Chief executive of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland NMBI Carolyn Donohoe alleged the nurse's documentation of medication was dishonest. Photograph: iStock

An agency nurse admitted documenting that she gave a five-year-old girl with 24-hour care needs pain medication, when she had not, a fitness-to-practise committee has heard.

Ionela Malvina Dudea appeared before the committee on Monday, when she faced allegations that she had documented that she administered Calpol and melatonin to the child, Patient A, in the child’s home in June, 2022.

Dudea, at the time, was an agency nurse with Bluebird Care, which provided care to the girl.

The complaint against Dudea was made by Chris Horgan, a clinical nurse manager with the agency.

It was also alleged that Dudea documented on June 12th, 2022, at 1.40am that A was shouting and crying.

Chief executive of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland Carolyn Donohoe alleged that this documenting by Dudea was dishonest as she knew, or ought to have known, that the information was false.

It was further alleged that Dudea documented that A had a “little bit spike [in] T [temperature]” at 6am and that she administered Nurofen, when she knew or ought to have known this was incorrect.

Donohoe further alleged that Dudea had told the girl’s parents she had given the Nurofen.

The child’s father – Witness A – said there were three cameras in A’s bedroom, one of which was to allow the nurse on duty to monitor A from the livingroom. Another camera recorded a Sats machine, which monitored A’s pulse and blood oxygen saturation rate, and a third camera gave a general view of the room.

Witness A said he “was really OCD” regarding his daughter’s welfare, that after she was born with a brain-acquired injury he made a promise he would not allow her to be “failed again”.

He said he was continually phoning and texting his wife, inquiring as to the welfare of A, and that he installed this camera, which was connected to his phone, for his own peace of mind.

Witness A also said that after he came home one night and found a previous nurse asleep “with the TV on full blast” in the livingroom, he installed a camera in that room and that he told Bluebird and the five or six nurses that provided care to his daughter that they were “being recorded”.

Dudea said she knew there was a camera in A’s bedroom but did not know about the camera in the livingroom and that she asked Witness A “what is the blue light” there. Witness A said he pointed out this camera to Dudea.

Dudea, who represented herself on Monday, consented to CCTV clips from the cameras being admitted as evidence, despite previously having concerns that this might breach her data and GDPR rights.

The committee ruled that seven CCTV clips, each of one minute in duration, and which Witness A had previously forwarded to Bluebird, could be admitted as evidence.

Witness A claimed the bedroom camera linked to his phone was motion-sensitive, but that there was no recordings for 1.40am – the time that Dudea documented that she administered Calpol and melatonin – which indicated that no one entered the room at that time.

Dudea claimed she did check on the temperature of A at 1.40am, that A, being blind and therefore very sensitive to sound, woke and began crying.

Dudea claimed Witness A had been aggressive towards her on a number of occasions previously, that she felt under pressure to record that she had administered medication to A, even though she had not, to satisfy Witness A, and that other nurses at Bluebird had problems with him and did not wish to work at the house.

Witness A said he was passionate about his daughter and her welfare but denied being aggressive towards Dudea.

Dudea said she was remorseful for her inaccurate documenting, which she apologised for and which she said was not intentional, that it was her sixth consecutive night working and that she was tired.

Donohoe further alleged that Dudea’s conduct amounted to professional misconduct, poor professional performance and multiple breaches of the code of professional conduct and ethics for registered nurses.

The committee directed that the identity of the child and of her parents be anonymised.