Siya Kolisi took a leaf out of Martin Johnson’s book and didn’t budge when invited to move closer to the match officials ahead of the anthems at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. It wasn’t quite “red carpet-gate”, nor did it have the same galvanising effect as it did for England back in 2003 when they went on to win the Grand Slam that day in Dublin.

Rassie Erasmus dominated the build-up. His treaty on 17 knee-drop tackles that went unpunished in the match in Paris was the milder part of the allegations he voiced. World Rugby banned him for six matches. SA Rugby said they wanted a full appeal but never got around to filing the paperwork.

A rallying cry? Justice for Rassie? Springboks against the world? It ended up a damp squib. Think of it this way. A law firm doesn’t lose a case and then publicly question the impartiality of the judge and the jury. If it did, the consequences would be severe, both reputationally and as a going concern.

Erasmus has never been afraid to court controversy, and he’s paid for the occasional misstep with time on the naughty step. On the field his tactics have been revolutionary. Some would say South Africa have driven maul law changes that now reward them so handsomely up front. That is smart coaching.

Questioning the integrity of officials is something else. I think he crossed a threshold, and I’m not sure there is a way to walk it back. Referees will always strive to be impartial, and Saturday’s officiating was very much by the book. South Africa got penalties at scrum time, although I would argue that Andrew Porter and Wilco Louw showed the referee equally bad pictures.

What the Springboks didn’t get was the benefit of the doubt. A double World Cup-winning side with good discipline earns a bit of latitude. On Saturday it wasn’t there. Pieter-Steph du Toit looked perplexed at times.

South Africa have always thrived on adversity; them against the world. Rassie decided to up the ante further. Oscar Wilde’s suggestion that “when the gods wish to punish us, they answer our prayers” seemed apt. You don’t get the benefit of the doubt from people you’ve publicly called into question.

There was tactical acumen to Rassie’s complaints too. Every TMO intervention slows the tempo, every minute of discussion enables larger men to recharge their oxygen stores. The second half against France was testimony to this gambit as they slowed the tempo. It nearly worked.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of South Africa is tackled by Ryan Baird and Joe McCarthy. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Getty Images

Referees have a tough job. The TMO Ian Tempest brought Ryan Baird’s tackle to the attention of referee Christophe Ridley, who decided quickly and correctly that both players were bent at the knees and the hips, and no more can be asked in that context. It was a nuanced decision.

South Africa’s vulnerability last Saturday could be found in a perceived strength. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is a generational talent, creative and inventive, in a similar mould to Sam Prendergast. But an outhalf must learn to play off the back foot, which the Springbok hasn’t mastered.

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In tandem with scrumhalf Morné van den Berg, the game management was questionable. Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been moved to fullback for next Sunday’s final at Twickenham.

When South Africa win, they dominate territory, possession and set-piece, with Feinberg-Mngomezulu more comfortable playing heads-up, open-field rugby. That juxtaposition isn’t something they’ll fix quickly. Manie Libbok gets a shot to prove he can do better.

Ireland had the courage to ignore the conservative approach. No one wants to feed the South African scrum with handling errors. Andy Farrell’s side followed the French template: play at tempo and move that big pack around the field.

The handling in the wide channels from Tadhg Beirne, Baird, Mack Hansen and Stu McCloskey, the running lines, the passing, was picture perfect. At one point near the 30-minute mark Ireland were barely into double figures for tackles and had carried the ball almost three times as much as their opponents. Ireland pushed their skills, didn’t cough up the ball cheaply, and were rewarded.

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If anything, they overplayed in the second half. A couple of times we moved it to the wide channels when the space was in behind. Even in a close game, while the instinct is to chase tries, sometimes it does need to be about winning.

I would have liked to see Ireland squeeze South Africa by kicking them back into the 22 and challenge them to play out. That is exactly where the Springboks are weakest and eminently predictable.

Mack Hansen is tackled by Malcolm Marx of South Africa. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Individual identity shone in the Irish performance. Baird embodied this. A nuisance at the breakdown, he possesses a unique way of using his body to get through mauls. His defensive lineout work gave us something we haven’t really had since Peter O’Mahony, a forward who reads opposition throws and is agile and explosive enough to get up and contest them.

Other big-game moments included McCloskey’s pass for one of Robert Baloucoune’s tries. There are two key requirements: seeing the pass and executing it. It summed up Ireland’s courageous attitude.

Baloucoune has an aura about him now, he has pace and he beats players. Hansen has fitted into that James Lowe-style role, involved everywhere in short passing and linking. It is easy to label Hansen a flair player, but his application and rugby IQ are off the chart. Joe McCarthy’s work rate and physicality deserve a mention too.

Context is always important, though. South Africa were jaded. Eight days after Paris sounds like plenty, but there is a flight, a new hotel and building up again from scratch. Malcolm Marx’s try was powerful and very traditional, but those moments were few and far between.

Whether Ireland were undercooked coming into this block is now a moot point. Farrell picked more or less the same players three games in a row and will do so for a fourth. Last week I wrote that Ireland had enough to beat South Africa but needed everything to go right. They have peaked at the right time.

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It wasn’t a perfect performance. It was enough to beat a tired South Africa. It may not be enough against Australia at Twickenham on Friday night. Playing a World Cup-style block without it being a World Cup comes with pitfalls and if Ireland leave the door open the Wallabies will walk through it.

Playing for fifth place overall is a fair reflection of where Ireland are; where they deserve to be, not necessarily where they want to be. That’s no bad thing. Friday night will be a reminder that they have to fight for everything, as they did last Saturday.

The northern hemisphere’s show of strength is great for rugby. Wales beat New Zealand for the first time in 73 years, with England arguably the form side in the north. France have a chance to do the double over the Springboks. But in a perverse way it highlights that more teams are capable of beating Ireland when the World Cup comes around in 12 months’ time. No one gets to stand still.