Cillian Murphy celebrates scoring Ireland's second goal during the Under-17 World Cup game against Costa Rica in Doha. Photograph: Inpho

Under-17 World Cup: Costa Rica 0 Republic of Ireland 2 [Afonin 51; Murphy 64]

You know it’s been a decent day’s work when the only gripe is that you haven’t won by more. Not that it matters for the Republic of Ireland Under-17s, with three points in the bank and hopes of reaching the knock-outs alive and well going into Friday’s final group game against Tanzania.

Even in defeat to Brazil on Saturday, there was so much to like about Ireland’s have-a-go approach and they sailed into Tuesday’s second group game at the Under-17 World Cup full of confidence and reaped the rewards against Costa Rica.

Manager John Cotter will wonder how his attack-minded team were still scoreless at the break in Qatar, such was their dominance in a game where they finished with 24 attempts on goal, and 11 of them on target.

But there was never any sense of panic. The young Boys in Green pulled clear with second-half goals from Shamrock Rovers’ Maxim Afonin and star of the show Cillian Murphy, already a regular in Cork City’s first team and a teenager who continues to turn heads at every opportunity.

It was never in doubt but Darragh Brunton’s save to deny Paul Gonzalez in the opening minutes was important as Costa Rica had started quickly in their opening game against Tanzania, leading 2-0 after 15 minutes before blowing it to draw 2-2. Ireland were in no mood to give a head start.

The scare jolted Ireland into life and they kicked on to dominate a first half, where they created 11 scoring attempts.

Murphy was Ireland’s tormentor in chief, giving Costa Rica’s defence all sorts of headaches with his intricate attacking play in high areas, but he was ably supported by striker Desmond Armstrong – younger brother of senior international Sinclair – and St Pat’s rising star Ryan Sheridan.

Maxim Afonin celebrates with team-mates after scoring Ireland's first goal during the Under-17 World Cup match against Costa Rica in Doha. Photograph: Inpho

Ireland grew in confidence and deserved a half-time lead, but it wasn’t to be. Goalkeeper Fabian Araya saw to that, repeatedly thwarting Armstrong.

But Murphy laid bare Ireland’s attacking intent with a low shot that fizzed narrowly wide when cutting in and, soon after, another of his efforts was spilled by Araya with Armstrong pouncing from close range only for the goalkeeper to block.

Ireland were controlling the game with Josh O’Dwyer and Jayden Goad influential in midfield, and Afonin a useful attacking outlet at right wing back.

Armstrong continued to pose a threat and had a chance snuffed out midway through the half after a powerful and purposeful run into the box, with Sheridan unable to stick away the follow-up.

The momentum was building.

UCD’s Goad – who will miss the Tanzania game after picking up a second booking of the tournament – shot narrowly wide after a fine, sweeping Irish move that started in their own penalty box.

Ireland should have snatched the lead 11 minutes before the break, with Armstrong squandering a close-range finish when Murphy teed him up on the penalty spot after taking on and beating three defenders with a sweet burst of pace.

Ireland’s Desmond Armstrong is challenged by Adrian Espinoza of Costa Rica. Photograph: Inpho

Irish penalty hopes were dashed in the opening minutes of the second half when a video check deemed that Sheridan’s effort was not intentionally handled by Paul Jimenez after the ball hit the defender in the stomach first before clipping his arm.

Cotter’s youngsters finally got their reward six minutes after the restart. Afonin, with his back to goal, was in the right place at the right time to connect with Murphy’s clipped cross from the edge of the box, finally beating Araya from close range.

Costa Rica used one of the two ‘video support’ challenges available to each team in matches at this tournament to query the goal but, after studying the footage at length, the referee eventually dismissed their appeal as baseless.

Costa Rica unravelled thereafter as Ireland doubled their lead in the 64th minute with Murphy capping a brilliant individual display by driving home from eight yards after Sheridan set him up with a lovely cutback in the box.

Manager Randall Azofeifa used Costa Rica’s remaining challenge by claiming Sheridan had used a hand to control the ball just before his assist but, again, it was rejected.

Ireland lost a grip on the game thereafter and Brunton made a handful of saves, albeit never in danger as the shots were from distance. Ireland sub Richard Ferizaj was twice denied at the other end and also had the ball in the net, only to be deemed offside.

But Ireland were long since home and hosed.

COSTA RICA: F Araya; Cordero, Espinoza, Badilla, Jimenez (Hernandez, 75); Alfaro (Quiros, 82), Pilarte (M Araya, 45); Gonzalez, Woodly (Calderon, 45), McDonald (Samuels, 82); Urbina.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Brunton; Quigley, Marshall, O’Connor (Spaight, 81); Afonin, O’Dwyer (McGrath, 70), Goad, Wuna (Fay, 70); Sheridan, Armstrong (Keating, 88), Murphy (Ferizaj, 81).

Referee: A Darwish (UAE).