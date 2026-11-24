The prospect of Alex Dunne winning the Formula 2 championship title has taken a fortunate twist ahead of the season-ending doubleheader in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. What appeared to be a three-driver race is now down to two, with confirmation that championship leader Rafael Câmara will end his season in the Formula 1 ranks.

Câmara had been leading the title race on 207 points, ahead of Nikola Tsolov (200), with Dunne sitting in third on 189 points. It means the Offaly driver will now start this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix in Lusail in second place, before the final of the 14 rounds in Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi the following weekend.

Critically perhaps, Dunne has got the better of Tsolov in five of their last six races, after the Bulgarian driver had taken an early lead in the championship race. Câmara was the favourite to go on to win the title, but the Brazilian driver is set to race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi with US-based F1 team Haas, ahead of his full-time F1 rookie campaign in 2027 with the same team.

There is still plenty to drive for. There is the potential for each driver to win a maximum of 39 points in each of the last two rounds (25 points for the feature race victory, 10 for the sprint race victory, two bonus points for the feature race pole position, and another one bonus point for the fastest lap in each race).

It means Italian driver Gabrielle Mini, now third on 163 points, is not out of the title race either, making for the likely decisive final round in Abu Dhabi on December 5th and 6th.

In his debut F2 season last year, Dunne was leading the title race going into the seventh of the 14 rounds, before finishing fifth overall. After returning for a second season with Rodin Motorsport, and also part of the Alpine F1 Team academy, he endured a rough start to the 2026 season, crashing out of the first two feature races in Melbourne and Miami. Since then, he has raced back into contention, before his first feature race win of the season in Baku in September.

If Dunne finishes the F2 season in second place or lower, he’s still free to return for the 2027 season. Photograph: Simon Galloway/Getty

For Dunne, who turned 21 earlier this month, the ultimate target remains a seat in F1. If he does manage to close the gap on Tsolov and win the drivers’ title outright, that would prevent him from returning to the F2 championship in 2027. A top-three finish in F2 this season would also secure the Super Licence points Dunne needs to race in F1.

However, with all 22 F1 seats for 2027 effectively sealed already, Dunne’s chance will have to wait until the 2028 season, if it does come, rather than next year.

In the meantime, there has been strong speculation linking Dunne with a potential move to IndyCar racing in the US for the 2027 season. Last month, Dunne took part in his first testing at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, with the Dale Coyne Racing team, who have yet to confirm their second driver position ahead of the 2027 IndyCar season, starting next March.

Dale Coyne earlier this month signed 18-year-old Nikita Johnson, and appear keen on Dunne, who clocked one of the fastest times in the testing in Birmingham: “IndyCar has always been a series that’s interested me,” Dunne said of his drive. “I think naturally, with the path that I’ve been on and what I’ve worked towards, the goal will always be to be a Formula 1 driver.

“But I think there comes a time when, realistically, that chance becomes more difficult, and I’ve always said that the next best option for me and the thing I’d love to do most has always been IndyCar.”

However, if Dunne finishes the F2 season in second place or lower, he’s still free to return for the 2027 season, a move which his team Rodin Motorsport appear keen to support. Tsolov has already signed as shared reserve driver for both Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls for the 2027 F1 season.

Câmara’s early promotion to F1 came after Haas dropped their French driver Esteban Ocon during the Mexico Grand Prix earlier this month. It was another reminder that things can change fast in the F1 lane order, with Câmara taking over the seat for his home race in Sao Paulo, then again in last weekend’s Grand Prix in Las Vegas.