Gavin Ryan from Ratoath BC was crowned European champion after winning his 60kg final over Turkey’s Selahattin Cinibulak at the European Under-23 Boxing Championships in Porec, Croatia.

Ryan came from behind to take a 4-1 victory, becoming Ireland’s only gold medallist at the games. The Irish team also took home eight bronze medals from a squad of 17 fighters.

The Meath fighter was under pressure from the opening bell against a shorter, more aggressive opponent, and at the end of the first round, four judges had Cinibulak ahead.

The Turkish fighter employed the same tactics in the second round, but Ryan was able to keep him at range successfully with his long left jab. He also found openings for straight-right power shots that rocked Cinibulak’s head back.

This time it was Ryan’s turn to get the nod from four of the judges, leaving the bout wide open. In the final round, Ryan put on a clinic, winning the session on all five scorecards, and handing him the title on a 4-1 split decision.

After the fight, a jubilant Ryan said it was a “hard fight against a good opponent”, explaining “I was down in the first round, but I stayed calm, stayed disciplined, stuck to the plan and I came through with the win.”

It marked a positive end to a brilliant tournament for Ireland, where over half of the squad claimed a medal, with a total haul of one gold and eight bronze.

Tiffany Spencer, Natalia Fasciszewska, Grace Conway, Roy Colgan, Siofra Lawless, Tadgh O’Donnell, Cliona Darcy and Shay O’Dowd joined Ryan in finishing the championships in a podium place.