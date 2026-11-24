Sarah MacCallum-Orr died after getting into difficult off Killiney Beach on Sunday

A woman who died after getting into difficulty in the water off Killiney Beach on Sunday has been named locally as Sarah MacCallum-Orr.

She had moved to Ireland from the UK this summer and had family in the Cabra area of Dublin.

RNLI teams from Dún Laoghaire and Howth, as well as Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard, were involved in efforts to save Sarah MacCallum-Orr, but she was pronounced dead after being taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital.

In a statement issued to The Irish Times, a Department of Transport spokesperson said: “On Sunday morning, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Dublin was alerted to reports of a person in the water in difficulty at Killiney Beach. Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard Unit, Rescue 116, Dún Laoghaire RNLI and Howth RNLI were tasked to the incident.

“The casualty was recovered ashore and transferred to the care of the National Ambulance Service before being taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital.”

In a post on social media, Patricia Orr, mother of the deceased, wrote: “We have lost our incredibly beautiful, witty, talented and kind daughter. No words can express how devastated we are.”

She added: “Our lives and those of the people who knew her are forever changed. She was such a caring, creative, witty, sensitive soul who loved sports and to read and cook. She was confident in the water having rowed at university and sailed as a child.

“She was extremely happy to return to live at my humble roots at the family home in Cabra where we had such a wonderful family community and was especially looking forward to reconnecting with her Irish cousins and making a new life for herself.”