Ireland's Dan Sheehan is shown a yellow card during the Nations Championship match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Ireland captain Dan Sheehan has been banned for two matches and will miss the final Nations Championship match against Australia at Twickenham on Friday night (8.10pm).

The Irish captain will also miss Leinster’s URC match against Ospreys next week. Sheehan has accepted the sanction.

Sheehan’s yellow card in the 74th minute of Ireland’s 20-17 win over South Africa at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday was upgraded to a red card on Saturday night by the Foul Play Review Officer, Tual Trainini of France.

Sheehan was sinbinned for a croc roll on the Springboks replacement Marco van Staden, whose yellow card for his ensuing head-to-neck ‘clear-out’ on Tadhg Beirne at the same ruck by referee Christophe Ridley was also upgraded to a red shortly after the full-time whistle.

[ Why was Dan Sheehan’s yellow card upgraded to red and what is a ‘croc roll’ tackle?]