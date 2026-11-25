The Opposition has huffed and puffed but has failed to extract any meaningful answers from the Government about the sacking of HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor.

Little new was forthcoming when the Taoiseach faced questions in the Dáil or when Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill gave evidence at the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight.

The Coalition presented a united front, rallying around the Minister, who had earlier on Tuesday briefed Cabinet colleagues on O’Connor’s shock removal over the weekend, a development that most around Leinster House agree there was no precedent for.

Despite unhappiness with public services forming a central part of Irish political debate, public servants tend not to get sacked; it is politicians who usually get the blame.

The Government was very careful to distance itself from the actual mechanics of the sacking and, indeed, to deny all knowledge that such a move was even on the cards. However, it is standing over the move, while simultaneously claiming it had no part in it.

In the Dáil, Micheál Martin patiently explained the decision was a matter for the HSE board and recounted the relevant statutory provisions at considerable length. At one stage he admonished Labour’s Ivana Bacik, a former professor of law at Trinity College Dublin, saying she did not understand the legal position.

Reading a statement issued by the HSE board into the Dáil record, Martin outlined its account of what happened. He said the board had monitored O’Connor’s performance on certain criteria: financial management and expenditure control; urgent and emergency care performance; waiting list management; organisational reform; workforce management; stakeholder engagement; and board assurance and governance.

It follows that the board decided – less than two months after the commencement of a performance management process – that O’Connor’s showing on these issues was so lamentable that it warranted her removal. It did not explain if there had been a deterioration on the chief executive’s watch, and most people would see these are problems that have dogged the health service for years.

The HSE declined to answer questions from The Irish Times about how exactly O’Connor’s performance was measured, or her involvement in the process.

[ Expect an absolute barrage of questions on why HSE boss was sackedOpens in new window ]

O’Connor also declined to answer questions, though sources familiar with the issue cast doubt on whether she was consciously engaged in a process that she was aware could lead to her removal.

Outside in the political system, nobody else was contemplating her removal either, it seems – until it happened. Carroll MacNeill – despite her very close engagement with the HSE on a variety of issues – says she was not involved in or exerting any influence on the process.

The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste were informed that the performance management process had commenced in September – but they were not aware, according to their spokesmen, that it was a process that could lead to her removal. The first they heard of all this was last Saturday, with the spokesmen saying none of their staff had been informed that a high-profile departure was on the cards.

Pressed on this point, they reverted to the mantra that it was a matter for the board of the HSE.

That is certainly true in a narrow legal sense. The idea, though, that all of this could happen while the State’s political leadership is kept in complete ignorance – never mind not being actually involved – is not one that is widely believed around Leinster House.

Sure, everyone knows the HSE board is legally empowered to appoint and fire the chief executive. Now, if it is going to sack the chief executive (or anyone else, for that matter) it has to operate in a way that is fair and in accordance with law. That is something that we will presumably hear a lot more of if and when O’Connor’s dismissal ends up in court. But it is not what is at issue now.

[ Jennifer Carroll MacNeill ‘informally’ told of decision to sack HSE chief on ThursdayOpens in new window ]

Most people think it is simply extraordinary that the HSE board would sack the chief executive without the Minister’s knowledge and approval. They believe it would be equally extraordinary if the Minister, with advance knowledge of what was in train, did not keep the Taoiseach and Tánaiste in the loop.

But that is the Government’s and the HSE’s story and, for now anyway, everyone is sticking to it. However, further interrogation is certain in the future, not least when the board and/or chairman of the HSE appear at various Oireachtas committees, a process likely to commence next week.

This isn’t over yet.