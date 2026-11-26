Elon Musk. SpaceX’s request bets heavily on reduced costs of Starship, the company’s next-generation reusable rocket under development, to help deploy satellites. Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/AP

The US Federal ‌Communications Commission is authorising Elon Musk’s SpaceX to deploy a constellation of one million satellites for data centres in space, ‌the agency said on Wednesday.

SpaceX earlier this year sought permission to deploy up to one million orbital compute ​modules to process massive amounts of data to be used on Earth. The commission said it was approving the SpaceX “Starmind” constellation to help meet rapidly growing demand for AI computing.

Under the licence, SpaceX must begin deployment ​no later than November 2033, deploy 10 per cent of the maximum number – or 100,000 – no later than November 2035 and deploy ⁠50 per cent by November 2038, the commission said.

Approving the application will permit SpaceX “to pioneer emergent technology ‌that ‌advances ​American leadership in space and artificial intelligence”, the commission added.

Data centres are the physical backbone of artificial intelligence, requiring massive amounts of ⁠power.

“By directly harnessing near-constant solar power ​with little operating or maintenance costs, these satellites ​will achieve transformative cost and energy efficiency while significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with terrestrial data ‌centres,” SpaceX told the Federal ‌Communications Commission.

It was ​unclear whether SpaceX would put one million satellites in space, where only 17,000 satellites ⁠exist currently. Satellite operators sometimes request approval ⁠for higher numbers of ​satellites than they intend to deploy to buy design flexibility.

SpaceX sought approval for 42,000 Starlink satellites before it began deployment of that system. The growing network has just over 11,000 satellites in space.

SpaceX’s request bets heavily on reduced costs of Starship, the company’s next-generation reusable rocket under development, to help deploy satellites.

Amazon’s rival satellite unit Leo and others have criticised the plan, suggesting SpaceX was unlikely to ‌deploy all the satellites and ⁠that it could take centuries to do so. Commission chair Brendan Carr rejected that criticism in March.

“Amazon should focus on getting Amazon’s house in order ‌with their own launches and their own satellite constellation, rather than worrying about other people that are actually out ​there launching satellites at the pace and cadence that SpaceX is,” Carr ​said.

The Federal ‌Communications Commission said it was also approving SpaceX’s requests to back up its optical network by approving additional communications.- Reuters