A man accused of murdering his neighbour as they made their way home from a party in Blanchardstown told gardaí that Jason Hennessy jnr, who administered CPR at the scene, was the person who assaulted the deceased man.

At the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday, Det Garda Mark Ferris gave evidence to counsel for the State, Fiona Murphy, that when he arrived at the scene in the early hours of October 22nd, 2022, he found Adnan Asic (60) on the ground with Jason Hennessy jnr performing CPR on him. He confirmed that Hennessy jnr is known to gardaí.

The jury previously listened to a recording of a 999 call made by Hennessy to emergency services, in which he told the call handler that he was on his way home when he pulled up to traffic lights at a junction and saw “two Polish or Romanian” guys who he said had had “too much alcohol”.

Ferris said that Asic was unresponsive, while the accused, Muris Coco (46), a Bosnian national, was close by and seemed in shock. He said that Coco told him that Asic fell, but paramedics who attended told the gardaí that the injuries were not consistent with a fall. He said that Coco told gardaí that Asic fell twice, but at the Garda station the accused told gardaí that Asic did not fall but was assaulted.

Ferris told the jury that the accused told gardaí that the man who assaulted Asic arrived in a car. He gave evidence that Coco said: “Hennessy beat him up, Hennessy kicked him.” The detective said that Coco confirmed to gardaí that he meant Jason Hennessy jnr, who was doing CPR on the injured party.

The witness said Coco told gardaí that Hennessy got out of the car and chased Asic. The accused said Asic fell on his face, before Hennessy jnr kicked him in the body and face.

“He tripped him up and beat him,” said the accused, with Ferris saying that Coco told gardaí that Hennessy jnr threatened him not to say anything.

The detective gave evidence that during a subsequent garda interview, Coco said he did not know the person who assaulted his friend. He said the accused confirmed that the person who assaulted Asic was the same person who was performing CPR on him when the gardaí arrived at the scene.

Coco (46) of Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Asic on the Old Navan Road on October 22nd, 2022.

It is the State’s case that the accused and the deceased had been in each other’s company on the night of October 21st, 2022, into the early hours of the following morning. Asic was found badly beaten at the traffic junction between Blanchardstown north and the Old Navan Road and died within hours. The court has heard the two men lived in the same housing estate and had attended a Bosnian party together at a restaurant hours before Asic was found injured.

The trial continues on Thursday before Judge Tony Hunt and the jury of five men and seven women.