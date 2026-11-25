The HSE board's dismissal of Anne O'Connor is becoming a full-scale political storm. Video: Pat Leahy / Zara Morgan

Pressure was mounting on the Government on Tuesday night to provide greater clarity on the sacking of Health Service Executive (HSE) chief executive Anne O’Connor as Coalition leaders sought to distance themselves from her removal.

As controversy continued over O’Connor’s sacking, events leading up to her dramatic removal – and the political knowledge of that process – took centre stage on Tuesday.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill told the Oireachtas Budgetary Oversight Committee she raised concerns about the performance of the HSE – including the rate at which it was hiring staff – months before O’Connor’s sacking.

She said she was informed in September that the performance process for O’Connor was being escalated and that this was when Coalition leaders were informed.

Spokesmen for Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris said on Tuesday night they did not know the process could lead to her removal when they were informed of it in September.

The Taoiseach had not flagged any concerns about O’Connor’s performance in recent months, his spokesman said.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill speaks at a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight on Tuesday. Photograph: Oireachtas TV

The pressure on the Minister is unlikely to ebb. The Oireachtas Health Committee has invited the HSE board to appear before it next week, while Carroll MacNeill is also due before the same committee on Wednesday.

There is also a suggestion she may be called in for another session on Thursday. The Taoiseach further suggested she would speak in the Dáil about the controversy.

[ To HSE or not to HSE: Taoiseach parries in the Dáil after O’Connor banishedOpens in new window ]

Carroll MacNeill told the budgetary committee she was made aware of the intention to remove O’Connor “last Thursday”. However, Martin and Harris were not told until Saturday, after Carroll MacNeill had consulted Attorney General Rossa Fanning.

The Minister insisted she did not raise O’Connor’s performance specifically with HSE chairman Ciaran Devane, but noted “the CEO is the head of the HSE and the performance is linked to that”.

The HSE board said O’Connor’s performance was monitored, including through reviews in June and October.

The Taoiseach said the decision of the HSE board to remove O’Connor was “unanimous” and “not the result of any single event or issue”.

The board’s determination was based on “its assessment of performance and leadership over a period of nearly eight months”.

Martin insisted in the Dáil, to Opposition heckling, “I didn’t sack anybody” and “the Government hasn’t sacked anybody”. Carroll MacNeill sat next to the Taoiseach during a testy Leaders’ Questions entirely focused on O’Connor’s dismissal.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald accused Carroll MacNeill of “dodging responsibility”.

[ Why was Anne O’Connor sacked, and why now? Many questions remain over HSE chief’s exitOpens in new window ]

McDonald said the Minister hid behind the claim O’Connor’s firing was exclusively a matter for the board.

“Nobody believes the head of the HSE would be fired without the involvement of the Minister for Health or the Government,” she said.

Social Democrats acting leader Cian O’Callaghan described the HSE as being in “utter chaos” and claimed the Minister for Health was “ducking for cover”.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said Carroll MacNeill had been “micromanaging” and “power grabbing” by attending board meetings. But she was “remarkably disengaged” about O’Connor’s sacking.

Bacik said it was “utterly perverse” to sack the chief executive if the Government was saying outcomes were so much better in health. And if budget overruns were really the reason then every chief executive would have been ousted, she said.

In a statement, the HSE board said it agreed a set of performance objectives with O’Connor following her appointment in March, including financial management, urgent and emergency care performance and waiting list management.

Meanwhile, supporters of O’Connor have criticised the behaviour of members of the HSE board.

Sources said O’Connor had raised concerns with Devane on at least one occasion about what senior management team members perceived as verbally aggressive language and lack of courtesy by board members towards them.