Stephen Montgomery was killed instantly in an explosion at Bloody Forelands in Gaoth Dobhair. Photograph: Joe Boland

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with the death of a digger driver who was killed in an explosion at a Co Donegal construction site.

Stephen Montgomery died following the incident at Bloody Forelands in Gaoth Dobhair in May 2023.

The 43-year-old married father of one from Dunfanaghy was breaking up rock while operating a digger at a house when the incident occurred. He was killed instantly.

Investigators from the Health and Safety Authority and members of the Defence Forces explosive ordnance disposal team attended the scene on the day.

The area was sealed off before Montgomery’s body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital for a postmortem.

Two men have now appeared at Letterkenny District Court charged in connection with the incident. Eoghan Devenney (32) and Patrick Devenney (84) are charged with various offences.

Eoghan Devenney of Meendernasloe, Annagry, is charged with the manslaughter of Montgomery.

His co-accused, Patrick Devenney, of Ranafast, is charged that on May 29th, 2023, he kept gunpowder in an unauthorised place.

He is also charged that on a date between September 1st, 2022, and December 31st, 2022, he imported explosives.

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Garda Mark Dorrian, of Bunbeg Garda station, said he charged Eoghan Devenney and handed him a copy of the charge sheet but that the accused made no reply.

He said gardaí were objecting to bail on the grounds that the accused may abscond and flee the jurisdiction.

The court was told that Devenney worked in England and had done so since before the incident but returned every third weekend.

Solicitor for the accused, Frank Dorrian, said there was no evidence that his client might flee or not return to the jurisdiction. He said he was married and had a house in Annagry and this was no different from him working across the Border in either Strabane or Derry.

Judge Emile Daly asked Dorrian if he would be satisfied in bail being granted if an independent surety was put up for the accused and he replied that he would.

Daly said she would be satisfied to grant bail for the accused if an independent surety of €10,000 could be provided.

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The court was told there was no objection to bail in the case of Patrick Devenney, who was represented by solicitor Donough Cleary.

Garda Sgt Maurice Doyle asked for bail conditions but said they would be minimal. Bail was set at €150.

Eoghan Devenney’s bail was set at €500 along with an independent cash surety of €10,000.

He was also ordered to provide a phone number to gardaí and be contactable at all times, not to have any contact with witnesses in the case and sign on at Bunbeg Garda station every second weekend.

Both accused men had their cases adjourned to Dungloe District Court on February 9th, 2027.