Ireland

Investigation under way after workplace death on GAA grounds in Carlow

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at about 10.30am on Thursday

Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho
Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho
Jack White
Thu Nov 05 2026 - 18:151 MIN READ

A man has died following a workplace incident on GAA grounds in Co Carlow on Thursday.

The deceased, who was aged in his 50s, worked at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow town. The stadium is the home of the Carlow Gaelic football and hurling teams and has a capacity of 11,000.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at about 10.30am on Thursday.

A Garda spokesperson said medical treatment was administered to the man though he was pronounced dead at the scene.

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In a statement, Carlow GAA said it “expresses its sympathies and offers its condolences to the family of the scheme worker who was fatally injured”.

“Carlow GAA is co-operating with the statutory bodies as appropriate and is working with the GAA’s own National Health and Safety Committee.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased at this sad time.”

The State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem is due to be carried out. A file will also be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

The Health and Safety Authority was notified and has launched an investigation.

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Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times