Man killed in workplace incident while clearing rock in Donegal named locally as Stephen Montgomery (43)

Stephen Montgomery, who died in an explosion in Donegal. Photograph: Joe Boland

A man killed in a workplace explosion in Co Donegal has been named locally as Stephen Montgomery.

He was working breaking up rock while working at a house at a site at Bloody Forelands in Gaoth Dobhair earlier today when tragedy struck. It is understood that Mr Montgomery was operating machinery when an explosion occurred.

Mr Montgomery (43) was a married man with one grown-up child and was from the nearby seaside village area of Dunfanaghy.

The emergency services rushed to the scene while gardaí sealed off the area.

The Health and Safety Authority also confirmed that they were aware of the incident and had sent investigators to the site.

Members of the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal were also requested to attend the scene.

Gardai evacuated the area and also closed roads leading to the scene of the explosion.

Mr Montgomery’s body was later removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem is due to take place.

Army explosive experts at the scene of the explosion in Donegal in which a man died. Photograph: NW Newspix

The exact details of how the tragedy occurred have not yet been released. It is understood that two other men were working at the site when the incident happened, but neither was injured.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an apparent explosion at a location on the outskirts of Bunbeg, Co. Donegal this afternoon Monday, 29th May, 2023.

“An Garda Síochána has evacuated the surrounding area and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. The Health and Safety Authority have been notified.”

Meanwhile, a minute’s silence was held at today’s meeting of Donegal County Council in honour of the man who lost his life in the tragedy.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Liam Blaney, offered his condolences to the family of the bereaved man.