Solicitor Pat Finucane who was shot dead in 1989 by loyalist paramilitaries in an attack found to have involved collusion with the state. Photograph: Kelvin Boyes

The widow of Pat Finucane has said the “horror” of his brutal murder in the family home “never leaves you”, an inquiry has heard.

In an interview played at the public inquiry into the Belfast solicitor’s killing, Geraldine Finucane described how her eldest son protected his two siblings as loyalists opened fire while they were having Sunday dinner in their kitchen.

“There were 14 bullets ... My youngest was just short of nine years of age. My oldest son actually gathered the children into a corner and probably saved their lives,” she said in a BBC Hard Talk interview in 2014.

On Tuesday a barrister representing 21 members of the Finucane family quoted excerpts from the interview in which Geraldine Finucane said she wanted to know “who instructed the gunman”.

“How far up the chain of command this all went,” Danny Friedman told the inquiry in Belfast. “That is the is the question we submit that this inquiry exists to answer.”

[ Pat Finucane inquiry to examine extent to which killers ‘protected or directed’ by British stateOpens in new window ]

Pat Finucane’s killing was “obviously a planned assassination”, he added.

The family’s position is that it was “a state-sponsored murder”, the inquiry heard.

“He was killed because he was a lawyer and an effective one, whose work had come to pose an increasing challenge to the security forces that operated in Northern Ireland at the time,” Friedman said.

“For almost all of those years, this family has met denial.”

Finucane (39) was shot dead by members of the loyalist paramilitary group the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) in his north Belfast home in 1989. The attack was subsequently found by a number of investigations to have involved collusion with the British state.

The Patrick Finucane Inquiry, which opened earlier this year and is chaired by the retired Court of Appeals judge Gary Hickinbottom, was set up as a result of a 2019 ruling by the UK supreme court.

It found that British authorities had failed to carry out an investigation into the murder that would have complied with article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Current and former UK governments have admitted there was state agent involvement in the murder, the inquiry heard on Tuesday.

However, Friedman said “it has never been established who was involved in the collusion, what each of them did and why the security forces were allowed to operate in this way”.

Private correspondence sent by a UK Cabinet Office security official in 2011 described the case as “grisly ... even by Northern Ireland standards”, the inquiry was told.

This was worth “noting”, as it gave an insight into the UK government’s private assessment, Friedman said.

The paper, written for the then UK prime minister David Cameron, said that in terms of British state collusion with loyalist paramilitaries, this was “the big one”.

Reading the correspondence, Friedman told the inquiry that Cameron wrote in response that it was “an awful case, and as bad as it gets, and far worse than any post-9/11 allegations”.

Friedman said, “As bad as it gets: that was the government’s own view in 2011.”

The inquiry was told that when Geraldine Finucane called for a public inquiry in 1994, following a report by Amnesty International on collusion, she received a reply from RUC headquarters that contained the line “What utter nonsense”.

[ Geraldine Finucane: 13,633 days since my husband was shot dead in front of me. 13,633 days seeking the truthOpens in new window ]

The Finucane family was “gaslighted and ridiculed for being conspiracy theorists”, barrister Seamus McIlroy said.

In his submission on behalf of the family, he said they wished to stress the importance of ensuring any measure of collusion “includes the role of the state’s systems and practices”.

Pat Finucane’s legal firm, Madden and Finucane, had established itself as a “thorn in the side of the state”, the inquiry heard.

“Pat’s work throughout the ’80s and his methodology as a confident, erudite, legally innovative, media savvy, fearless lawyer, whose main – but not exclusive body of work – involved representing nationalists and republicans, marked them out as a target,” McIlroy told the inquiry.

His role in high-profile cases against the RUC and prison service show “disturbingly” why there was “such willingness to target him”.

“His clients have discussed how Pat was threatened by police,” McIlroy said. “These general threats arguably fade into much lesser significance when one considers the evidence of direct incitement of loyalist paramilitaries to kill Pat.

“This was done by portraying Pat, falsely, as a member of the IRA. This was a complete and utter lie ... Any suggestion otherwise is a fact of fiction.”

The Finucane family do not regard these lies as “mere bigotry”, McIlroy added.

“They bore a function to attack the consequence of a highly effective lawyer,” he added.

The inquiry continues.