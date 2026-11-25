Ireland team announcement 4pm

Here’s how the two hemisphere groups finished up after last weekend’s games:

And those results set up this weekend’s six matchups:

Friday

11th-place final: Italy v Fiji, 4.40pm

Fifth-place final: Ireland v Australia, 8.10pm

Saturday

Ninth-place final: Wales v Japan, 1.10pm

Third-place final: England v New Zealand, 4.40pm

Sunday

Seventh-place final: Scotland v Argentina, 1.10pm

Grand final: France v South Africa, 4.40pm

As we’ve mentioned, Ireland are playing for a fifth-place finish in the inaugural Nations Championship this weekend.

For anyone who skipped out on the tournament to now who may be wondering how we found ourselves competing for such a lofty reward, here’s a brief run through of the competition structure.

The 12 competing nations were divided into two groups; northern hemisphere and southern hemisphere. Each side plays the six teams in the other group, with the six games divided into two three-Test series. In July, the southern hemisphere nations were (mostly) at home for the three fixtures, while the three Tests played earlier this month were home games for the northern hemisphere teams.

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie during the Nations Championship Test against Ireland in July at Eden Park in Auckland. Photograph: Michael Bradley/AFP via Getty Images

After the six rounds wrapped up last weekend, where each nation finished in their hemisphere group determined who they would face on the final weekend, with six finals taking at Twickenham across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ireland finished third in the northern hemisphere group, while Australia finished third in the southern group. So, while group-toppers France and South Africa vie for the overall title on Sunday, and runners-up England and New Zealand fight for third on Saturday, Andy Farrell’s side will face to Wallabies for the glory of fifth on Friday evening.

Hi all. Welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the team announcements of Friday’s night’s Nations Championship fifth-place playoff between Ireland and Australia.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is due to name his side at 4pm, with his Australian counterpart to do likewise at 4.30pm.

Andy Farrell ahead of last weekend's Nations Championship Test against South Africa. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Gerry Thornley and Nathan Johns will follow up with some reaction and from the respective press conferences, but until then, we’ll take you through the competition so far, what’s in store across this weekend, and the response to Ireland’s win over the Springboks last weekend.