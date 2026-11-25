The teenagers were charged with unlawful carriage in a stolen vehicle on the date of the incident. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Four teenage boys aged 13 to 15, including two brothers, have been charged with travelling in a stolen car that was involved in a head-on collision after being driven the wrong way on the M50 in Dublin.

The boys, who cannot be named because they are juveniles, were among a group of seven youths arrested in connection with the Garda investigation into the incident at Firhouse, Junction 12, on the motorway on August 9th.

The driver of a second car, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured after a vehicle was driven the wrong way down an up ramp.

The teenagers were charged with unlawful carriage in a stolen vehicle on the date of the incident.

They appeared separately before Judge Michael Ramsey at a late sitting of Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

Ramsey heard one of the boys was out of school. He ordered them to obey an 8pm-7am curfew, restricted them from associating with each other, except the brothers, to comply with a bail supervision scheme, to stay out of Tallaght and Rathfarnham, and to sign on once a week at a local Garda station.

He also told them that two final conditions bar them from driving or being a passenger in any motor vehicle unless with a licensed driver.

The court heard they “made no reply” when charged, and gardaí did not object to bail with the conditions that were imposed.

They were accompanied to court by solicitors and parents and have yet to indicate a plea.

The judge warned them these were strict conditions and they had to comply.

Ramsey directed them to appear at the Dublin Children’s Court on January 11th next for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

An extra special direction is needed from the DPP on whether the youngest member of the group’s case will proceed, as he was under 14 at the time of the offence. Legal aid was granted.