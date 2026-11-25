The woman was stopped by customs officers before she tried to board a flight to Düsseldorf, Germany, on May 6th, 2024.

A sex worker who went through Dublin Airport with €17,000 in earnings strapped to her body should not have the cash seized by Revenue as proceeds of crime, a judge has ruled.

The woman was stopped by customs officers before she tried to board a flight to Düsseldorf, Germany, on May 6th, 2024 after the cash was picked up by a scanner, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Officers found €15,835, £1,215 and 550 Swiss Francs strapped to her body, with the total coming to €17,825, Revenue barrister Kieran Kelly told the court.

The woman initially told officers she worked in digital marketing and earned €5,000 to €6,000 a month but was unable to provide details or receipts.

She said she had been in Ireland for 40 days visiting a sick friend, was living in Italy and travelling to Germany for a 10-day holiday before returning to her native Brazil. She said the taxi driver who brought her to the airport had advised her to strap the cash to her body.

Customs officers suspected the money was the proceeds of crime and seized it pending a hearing.

The court was told this week that the woman was in fact a sex worker and it was accepted that the money was a result of her earnings, with the court hearing she panicked when questioned by customs officers.

Kelly submitted that because it was a crime to pay for sexual services in Ireland, the money was therefore the proceeds of crime.

The woman’s barrister, Paul Larkin Coyle, said it was lawful to work as a sex worker in this country and that this was brought in by the Oireachtas to protect women. He argued she could not be held liable for the criminality of others – referring to the men who paid for sexual services.

“She has the money; she earned it lawfully,” he said.

Kelly rebutted that it was “not mythical men before the court”. “It is the woman and her being in the possession of funds,” he said.

Judge Patricia Ryan said at a previous hearing that the court needed to know whether the issue of remuneration for sex work had ever been addressed by the Oireachtas and she asked for case law to be provided.

On Wednesday, she ruled that because the service the woman said she provided had been decriminalised, she was not engaged in criminal activity.

She said the State’s case that it was a crime to pay for sexual services – thereby making the cash the proceeds of crime – and that the State was then entitled to collect this money “can’t be right”.

She ruled the cash was not the proceeds of criminal activity and refused the application to forfeit the money to the State.