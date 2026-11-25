Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Cairo. Photograph: Mohammed Salah/AP

A crash involving a fuel tanker has ignited a huge fire on a major road surrounding Cairo, killing at least 31 people, Egyptian authorities said.

The blaze on Ring Road, a key artery that encircles the Egyptian capital, also injured at least 21 people and left more than two dozen cars and motorcycles charred, according to the latest figures released by the health ministry.

The stretch of the road where the crash occurred was in Waraq, a densely populated neighbourhood in Giza, part of the Greater Cairo area, the health ministry said.

Firefighters worked to stop the blaze spreading to other cars. Photograph: Mohammed Salah/AP

At the scene, rescue workers were pulling people out of burning cars.

An Associated Press video showed firefighters working to stop the blaze spreading among the cars.

Hundreds of people gathered near the scene in the Warraq district of Imbaba, a Cairo suburb.

Ahmed Sameer, who was stuck in traffic as the road was blocked after the accident, saw the fuel truck and many cars on fire. He said he saw at least eight bodies being removed from burned cars.

“It was a huge fire, the cars got stuck together because of the fire,” he told AP, describing the fear and panic that followed. “It was a shocking scene.”

Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed his condolences to the victims. Photograph: Mohammed Salah/AP

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed his condolences to the victims.

Minister for health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the injured were taken to nearby hospitals and that he would head to the scene.

He said the death toll was preliminary, raising concerns it could rise further.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads and lax enforcement of traffic laws are the main reasons behind most of the crashes.

In January, 21 people were killed and 16 injured in a large multi-car pile-up on a road near the southern province of Beni Suef.