Private Sean Rooney (24) of Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal was shot dead in an attack in Lebanon after the military vehicle he was driving became separated from the lead vehicle and missed a turn.

The senior officer in charge of a convoy travelling from Camp Shamrock to Beirut Airport on the night Pte Seán Rooney was killed in Lebanon almost four years ago said he did not know the other soldiers were unfamiliar with the route.

Captain David Kelly, first-in-command, made the remark when giving evidence at the sixth day of the inquest into Rooney’s death.

Much of the evidence heard in the opening days of the inquest has centred on what happened when two vehicles in a convoy became separated while driving from Camp Shamrock to Beirut Airport so two Irish soldiers could go home for family funerals.

Rooney (24) was shot dead in an attack that took place near the village of Al-Aqbiya, reported to be a Hizbullah stronghold, after the military vehicle he was driving became separated from the lead vehicle and missed a turn. It quickly became surrounded by armed locals.

Kelly on Wednesday told the inquest he gave a 10 to 15 minute briefing to the soldiers in the convoy prior to departing Camp Shamrock, where Irish UN peacekeepers are based, on December 14th, 2022.

Barrister Seán Guerin, representing the Rooney family, told Kelly soldiers who previously gave evidence said they would normally expect to a have longer briefing – possibly lasting 45 minutes to an hour – before travelling in a convoy.

Kelly said the “complexity” of a trip “decides the length” of a briefing. He said a longer briefing would take place if it was a “large convoy with a number of vehicles”, but a shorter briefing was not unusual for certain trips.

When Guerin said “you were the only one familiar with the route”, Kelly “no one made me aware of that”. Guerin suggested this may have come up if the briefing was more detailed.

Kelly said he was “talking to trained soldiers”, some of whom had done tours of Lebanon before. He said it was “a fair assumption the soldiers I was talking to were happy with what was said to them”.

“I am confident to say they could have asked questions if there was something they didn’t understand,” he added.

The two vehicles became separated after a planned stop at a designated point on the route – known as EP28 – to remove UN flags from the vehicles, as they were leaving the Unifil area. The second Toyota Land Cruiser failed to start for a period, causing a delay to it leaving this area, the inquest heard.

Guerin said there was no record of road clearance being sought from the lead vehicle to leave EP-28, suggesting Kelly may not have sought it because they were “in a hurry” to get to the airport.

Kelly denied this, saying: “I’m surprised there is no record of road clearance but I can be very sure that I sought it.”

The inquest has heard differing accounts of when support was requested from Camp Shamrock or the Lebanese Armed Forces after it became clear Rooney’s vehicle had been blocked in.

Guerin on Monday said Rooney may have already been dead by the time Camp Shamrock was notified the two-vehicle convoy had become separated.

The inquest continues before coroner Dr Myra Cullinane and a jury of six women and four men.