Gangland figure Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley has submitted to the High Court that a €40,000 payment he made more than 26 years ago amounts to new evidence in his battle to prevent the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) from seizing his Dublin home.

Foley claims he struck a deal that Cab would drop the case if he paid €40,000 of an original €218,000 tax bill and agreed not to pursue legal action against a man then in the witness protection programme who was involved in Foley’s 1996 shooting. Cab denies any such agreement was ever put in place.

Foley does not dispute that his debt has now spiralled to more than €916,000 in unpaid taxes but said he was previously unaware that his accountant had kept a record of the payments, which were made between 1993 and 2000.

Career criminal Foley (75) is challenging a 2014 Circuit Court order allowing Cab to sell his home in Cashel Avenue, Kimmage, Dublin 12.

Foley claims that documentary evidence of the €40,000 payment was not properly put before the Circuit Court and was only discovered by his accountant in July when Foley went to see him on a separate matter.

He said that if documentary evidence of the payment had been put to the Circuit Court, the judge could have used discretion and refused the Cab application.

Foley submits that he did not know his accountant retained the documents relating to the €40,000. His barrister, Keith Farry, said the facts of the case certainly met the criteria for it being an unusual one where different considerations may apply to allow an arguable ground.

David Quinn, barrister for Cab, said Foley had had 28 days to appeal but waited 512 days to claim that the documents in his accountant’s office meant the judge at the Circuit Court did not adequately take the payment into account.

He said the judgment was a “ship that has long sailed” and the grounds of appeal were “untenable” when nothing had changed.

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“I submit that is not an adequate excuse, it doesn’t give rise to any mistake,” he said. He said papers found in Foley’s accountant’s office, where they had been for 30 years, did not amount to new evidence.

The judge said she would look further into the papers in the case and inform both sides when she could deliver a judgment in the matter.

Foley has offered to pay a “substantial” sum of money in an attempt to halt Cab’s sale of the west Dublin home. He has submitted that he secured a €200,000 loan from a private individual to fund payments to the bureau.

Foley has said he “remains willing to engage” with Cab by making further payments in instalments, in return for being permitted to remain in his home.

Foley has claimed he works two days a week as a van driver, but struggles to survive on his pension. He submits his wife is on disability and claims they have no additional assets.

Foley also claimed he was led to believe that the Cab and the Revenue Commissioners had agreed not to pursue him for the outstanding tax bill or his home due to the alleged deal.

He said he had inherited the house from his mother and that it was not the proceeds of crime. Lawyers for Cab have told the Circuit Civil Court that this was not an issue in this case, which relates solely to the outstanding tax bill.

Foley has amassed 60 criminal convictions, including for assault, robbery and possession of weapons.

He was part of the criminal gang led by Martin ‘The General’ Cahill and has survived multiple attempts on his life.