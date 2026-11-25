The High Court ordered that the teacher be prohibited from applying to be restored on the Register of Teachers for another 10 years. Stock photograph: Getty Images

A teacher who hugged and kissed a vulnerable female teenager at a school for students with special needs has had his name removed from the Register of Teachers by the High Court.

The move comes after a Teaching Council disciplinary panel found as proven allegations of professional misconduct against the male teacher.

The panel said it would be manifestly inappropriate to impose a minor sanction. It said the fact the teacher engaged in inappropriate contact and inappropriate communication with a student is at “the most extreme end of the spectrum of misconduct”.

“The panel does not believe that retention on the register with conditions would be appropriate to convey the serious nature of what occurred,” it said.

At the High Court this week, Judge David Barniville confirmed the sanction, and ordered that the teacher be prohibited from applying to be restored on the register for another 10 years.

The teacher, student and school cannot be identified by order of the court.

Moving the application on behalf of the Teaching Council, JP McDowell of Fieldfisher solicitors told the court that a number of allegations were made against the teacher at the special school.

These included claims that last year he made inappropriate physical contact with the female student, namely that he kissed her on the lips and cheek, stroked her cheek, hugged her and told her not to tell anyone.

There were also Instagram messages between the teacher and student.

The inquiry heard that he had hugged the student, and put an arm around her waist and lifted her up as well as kissing her on the lips and cheek.

Recommending the removal from the teachers’ register, the panel said the teacher was in a position of trust in relation to the student and he was aware she was vulnerable.

“The most important attribute for a teacher is that they can be trusted not to cause harm to students in their care or abuse their position of power and trust,” it said.

The panel accepted that the teacher showed “a modicum of insight” in that he reported the incidents to the school principal, although it noted in his subsequent statements he disputed some of the key facts. The panel noted the teacher appeared to have accepted that there was inappropriate contact.

Recommending the removal from the register, the panel said there were two incidents and it appeared that the behaviour was deliberate and intended.

Of particular concern it noted was that the teacher asked the student not to tell anyone about what happened. Referring to the messages, the panel said the content was “somewhat alarming”.

The panel believed that having regard to the overriding obligation to protect the public from harm into the future it was appropriate to mark its dissatisfaction with the conduct of the teacher with the “imposition of the most draconian sanction”.