Members of the Armed Support Unit arrested the man at his home in the Hollyhill area of Cork city early on Saturday morning. Photograph: Derick Hudson/iStock/Getty Images

Gardaí have arrested a 23-year-old man for questioning about a car hijacking where a young mother was threatened at gunpoint and ordered from her vehicle in Cork earlier this week.

Members of the Armed Support Unit arrested the man at his home in the Hollyhill area of Cork city early on Saturday morning after a surveillance operation. Gardaí had located the stolen car.

He was arrested and brought to Togher Garda station where he is detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to 72 hours.

The arrest followed an extensive investigation by gardaí into the hijacking, which happened on Tuesday, November 17th at around 1.40pm on Curraheen Road in Bishopstown on Cork’s southside.

In a statement, gardaí said the owner of the car was stopped near the entrance to the University College Cork (UCC) pitches at The Farm on Curraheen Road when a man opened the door of her white VW Golf.

He produced a gun and ordered the woman to get out of the car driving off in the direction of the Curraheen roundabout. The woman named Mikaela, a 29-year-old mother of two, was not physically injured but was left badly shaken.

Her sister Laura later spoke about her ordeal on Cork’s Red FM.

She told The Neil Prendeville Show how Mikaela initially froze when the man jumped in to her car.

“Mikaela has two small children, and she was after dropping one of them off to the creche when this man just appeared, emerged out of nowhere and hopped into the passenger’s seat,” said Laura.

“He produced a gun and pointed it right at her and told her, ‘get out of the car and leave the keys.’ But my sister was in shock for a few seconds as she didn’t really know what was happening.

“He lifted up the gun and pointed it at her again and said, ‘Get out of the car now and leave the keys’, so she managed to get to safety, and he jumped into the driver’s seat and shot off up the road.”

The man had arrived at the scene in a wine-coloured Vauxhall Vectra which he abandoned when he hijacked the car and it was later found to have had a blown-out tyre.

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Gardaí began harvesting CCTV from Bishopstown and surrounding areas to see if they could find any trace of the Vauxhall Vectra in the run-up to the hijacking, or the VW Golf after the hijacking.

They also established that the Vectra had been sold by a man in Conna in east Cork in September and he was able to give them a description of the buyer, which matched that of the hijacker.

They also received reported sightings of the stolen VW Golf on Shandon Street and near Laffan’s Court off Redemption Road two hours after the hijacking which assisted them in tracing the car.

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In a statement on Sunday, gardaí said they searched a domestic residence located in the Meadows area of Hollyhill, Cork City on Saturday.

“The hijacked vehicle, bearing a cloned registration plate was located and seized,” it said, adding that a firearm and a quantity of drugs and items of evidential value were also recovered.

“The recovered vehicle and firearm will undergo a technical examination.”