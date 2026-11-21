Gardaí arrested a man following a violent incident just off the Castlemaine Road in Tralee, Co Kerry, on Friday.

Gardaí are questioning a 49-year-old man in Co Kerry following an assault that left another man in a critical condition with serious head injuries.

The incident happened at Glen Castle Park at Caherweesheen, just off the Castlemaine Road in Tralee at around 3.40pm on Friday, after a row broke out between two men drinking together.

One man (36) was struck repeatedly around the head with a bottle which broke, causing multiple cuts and lacerations.

It is believed the man was knocked unconscious and was in a critical condition when rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry. He is understood to have been placed in an induced coma after undergoing surgery and remains in a critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit on Saturday.

Emergency services had been alerted by passersby who witnessed the assault and gardaí arrived quickly at the scene, where they arrested a 49-year-old.

He was taken for questioning to Tralee Garda station, where he has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí immediately cordoned off the scene and began a technical examination of the area, including searching for the bottle used in the assault.

Officers have also begun door-to-door inquiries in adjoining housing estates and are canvassing for CCTV footage that might assist them.

Gardaí believe the two men, who are both known to homeless services in the town, may have been drinking in the park for some time before the row broke out.

They are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the area between 2pm and 4pm and who may have witnessed anything to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 7102300.

They are particularly anxious to speak to any passing motorists who may have camera footage.