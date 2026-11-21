The crash occurred at Mercy Park, Mc Dermott Street, Ballina at about 9.25pm on Friday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien Keywords: drink drugs accident traffic crime

A male pedestrian in his 60s has been killed following a hit-and-run involving what is believed to have been a scrambler in Mayo.

The crash occurred at Mercy Park, McDermott Street, Ballina, at about 9.25pm on Friday.

“Gardaí and emergency services responded to a report of a collision involving a vehicle believed to be a scrambler motorcycle and a pedestrian,” gardaí said on Saturday. “The vehicle failed to remain at the scene.”

The deceased was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries but was subsequently pronounced dead.

A postmortem is to take place in due course.

The site of the collision is to be examined by Garda technical specialists.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly road users who may have camera footage of a scrambler motorcycle in Ballina on Friday evening.

They have also asked road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Mercy Park, locally known as Parkside, between 9pm and 9.30pm to make footage available.

Anyone with any information can contact Ballina Garda station on (096) 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.