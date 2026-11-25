John Collison and Patrick Collison, the brothers who founded fintech Stripe. The company is on track to hit a $200bn valuation. Photograph: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

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French-owned nursing home group Emeis Ireland saw its net loss widen by almost 170 per cent last year as running costs soared amid a sharp increase in agency staffing, after the group faced healthcare watchdog inspections following an RTÉ Investigates programme on two of its homes. Joe Brennan has the details.

Irish Life has made a bid to build two hotels next to the new US embassy in Ballsbridge. Ronald Quinlan has the story.

In her Money Matters feature, Joanne Hunt looks at whether the right bank card really can get you free flights or other travel perks.

Nothing says AI bubble quite like the return of Jensen Huang and its bursting would be bad news for Ireland, writes John McManus in his weekly column.

Stripe, the fintech founded by the Irish Collison brothers, is on its way to a $200 billion valuation. Joe Brennan reports on the latest jump in the value of the global payments company.

The Government is seeking an assessment of the ownership of the commercial radio sector in Ireland, writes Martin Wall.

In our Work Q&A, Jack White looks at who’s liable if something goes wrong at the company Christmas party.

Homeowners should check that their property insurance fully covers serious damage or rebuilding as those costs continue to rise, the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland has warned. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

The strategic advisory and restructuring divisions of global firm Teneo both increased their profits last year, writes Ciarán Hancock.

Fake listings and products that never arrive are the most common ways people are likely to be scammed in the run-up to Christmas with as many as one third of those who are duped impacted in this way, new research from Monzo suggests. Conor Pope examines the findings.

Expansion in its Irish and international businesses boosted profits at builder Collen by almost 40 per cent to €67 million, according to the group’s latest figures. Barry O’Halloran reports.

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