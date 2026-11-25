Bogus listings and phishing messages use a reputable supplier’s familiarity as 'a way to create trust'. Photograph: iStock

Fake listings and products that never arrive are the most common ways people are likely to be scammed in the run up to Christmas, with as many as a third of those who are duped being affected this way, research suggests.

A survey from digital bank Monzo found that bogus messages telling people they had missed parcel deliveries and phishing texts would be the next most-common scams to target Irish consumers in the coming weeks.

This is the most dangerous time for scams with 55 per cent of respondents saying they were more likely to purchase from retailers they had not used before in the run up to Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas than during the rest of the year.

The research found that 69 per cent of consumers were more likely to trust a seller or business if they appeared to be based in Ireland.

About two-thirds (67 per cent) said they were more likely to trust someone who communicated in a friendly or familiar way, and 68 per cent admitted feeling awkward about asking someone to prove they were genuine.

“When something feels familiar, local or friendly, our brains take a shortcut and treat it as safe,” chartered psychologist Allison Keating said.

“That shortcut served us well when reputation was visible and dealings were face-to-face. But, online, familiarity can be used to exploit us.”

She said fake listings that copied well-known brands or phishing messages that used a supplier’s familiarity were “a mechanism to create trust, things we have encountered before feel safer and the halo effect means that one positive impression spills over into assumptions of honesty”.

Keating said this was known as a truth default. “We assume people are being honest, because everyday life would be unworkable otherwise, but scammers can take advantage of this,” she said.

“Most social norms discourage questioning someone’s honesty, so challenging a person feels rude and the fear of causing offence with that challenge is immediate and vivid while the financial loss feels abstract and unlikely.”

She said scams could “directly challenge how we see ourselves, leaving us feeling foolish and embarrassed that we didn’t spot it”.