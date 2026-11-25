Hume House occupies a prime location immediately adjacent to the planned site of the new US embassy on Pembroke Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Having secured planning permission in 2023 for a large-scale office scheme on the site of Hume House in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Irish Life has amended its plans for the property and is now aiming to develop two new hotels there instead.

The Irish Times understands that the company is currently in the advanced stage of negotiations with both Dalata Hotel Group and Staycity, in relation to the respective operation of the proposed hotels. A fully owned subsidiary of the Swedish-headquartered Scandic Hotels Group, Dalata operates the Clayton and Maldron brands in Ireland, while the Dublin-headquartered Staycity offers long-stay accommodation through the aparthotel model.

Any agreement with either of the parties to enter into a leasehold agreement for the hotels would be subject to Irish Life securing planning permission from Dublin City Council for their development. Located on Pembroke Road, the Hume House site is zoned Objective Z6 ‘Employment/Enterprise’ under the terms of Dublin City Council Development Plan 2022-2028, allowing specifically for “the creation and protection of enterprise” and “opportunities for employment creation”. The location of a hotel on the site is however “open for consideration” according to the development plan.

Irish Life’s negotiations with Dalata and Staycity follow on from its recent circulation through joint agents Savills and CBRE of a prospectus inviting hotel companies to submit their proposals for the operation of the proposed Hume House hotel scheme.

In a note covering the site’s potential, the agents highlighted a scheme designed by MCA Architects. Extending to a total area of about 16,000sq m (172,223sq ft) and distributed over 11 storeys (including basement), the development would, subject to planning permission, comprise either one hotel of 409 bedrooms or two separate hotels consisting of a 229-bedroom hotel and a 217-bedroom aparthotel.

A computer-generated image of the proposed Hume House hotel scheme on Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Within both options, the proposed development would be laid out across two blocks, with an internal courtyard. The scheme would see the retention and repurposing of between 75 per cent and 80 per cent of the existing Hume House office building, which was built originally by G&T Crampton for the UK-based developer Hume Holdings in the 1960s.

Commenting on the potential market demand for the Pembroke Road hotels, Savills and CBRE said: “Once developed, we believe the Ballsbridge hotel opportunity will compete with hotels within close proximity, primarily in the four-star market.”

In the case of a single 409-bedroom hotel, they identified its competition as consisting of the following: the Clayton Hotel Ballsbridge; Clayton Hotel Burlington Road; Grand Canal Hotel; Herbert Park Hotel; InterContinental Dublin; Mespil Hotel and Sandymount Hotel.

[ ‘Simply too large’: Ballsbridge locals object to proposed 10-storey hotel and aparthotelOpens in new window ]

The agents also considered the competition for Irish Life’s preferred development of a hotel and aparthotel on the site, and found it would also include a number of hotels operating in the extended-stay sector. These were: Beckett Locke; Premier Suites Dublin Ballsbridge; Premier Suites Dublin Leeson Street; Staycity Dublin Castle; Staycity Dublin City Centre; Staycity Mark Street, and Zanzibar Locke.

Irish Life’s current ownership of Hume House dates from 2016 when it purchased the building and its 0.35-hectare (0.86-acre) site for €35 million from Blackstone. The US private-equity giant had acquired the property for its part two years earlier as part of a €100 million deal with Nama for three of the four prime Dublin offices in the Platinum portfolio.

Irish Life had previously owned Hume House from the 1970s until 2006, when it sold it to developer Seán Dunne as part of a “swap” in which it was given ownership of Riverside IV, the newly developed headquarters of legal firm Matheson in Dublin’s south docklands. While the precise details of the transaction were never made public, the deal is understood to have valued each of the buildings at about €130 million at the time. Dunne acquired Hume House as part of his wider site assembly programme in Ballsbridge involving the adjacent Jurys and Berkeley Court hotels.

With the Jurys Hotel site now set to house the new US embassy and with the Berkeley Court Hotel already replaced by the Lansdowne Place apartment scheme, Irish Life will be hoping that Dublin City Council looks favourably on its plans to deliver additional hotel accommodation in Ballsbridge.

The news of Irish Life’s revised proposal for the Hume House site comes at the same time as the Irish Rugby Football Union is seeking a partner to design, build, finance and operate a new hotel and residential scheme immediately adjacent to the Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road in Dublin 4. Located next to the Lansdowne Road railway level crossing and directly opposite the entrance to the Aviva, the proposed Lansdowne Quarter is being envisaged as a 257-key hotel alongside a 77-unit residential apartment development.

Elsewhere in Ballsbridge, Renmark Property Holdings, a vehicle associated with Derek McGrath’s Core Capital, is currently seeking planning permission for a 244-bedroom hotel and an aparthotel with 194 rooms on the site of the former Zurich House at Ballsbridge Park, next to Meta’s European headquarters and across the road from the Merrion Road entrance to the RDS.

While the plans of Irish Life and the IRFU have yet to be submitted to Dublin City Council for its consideration, Renmark’s proposal has met with a degree of local opposition.

A complaint raised by several Ballsbridge residents was the perceived “overconcentration” of hotels in the area, with one local arguing that the area was a “residential neighbourhood and not a city-centre high street”.

Noting there were “three very large hotels” located nearby, they said “yet another hotel” would “exacerbate the existing saturation of hotel rooms within the immediate vicinity”.