Emeis Ireland faced targeted healthcare watchdog inspections last year following an RTÉ Investigates programme on two of its homes. Photograph: iStock

French-owned nursing home group Emeis Ireland saw its net loss widen by almost 170 per cent last year as running costs soared amid a sharp increase in agency staffing, after the group faced healthcare watchdog inspections following an RTÉ Investigates programme on two of its homes.

Emeis Ireland’s loss jumped to €54.4 million in 2025 from €20.4 million for the previous year, the company said in newly-filed accounts with the Companies Registration Office.

Administration expenses spiralled 92 per cent higher to €66.6 million, with one of a number of driving factors understood to relate to an increase in agency staffing during 2025 as the company dealt with the fallout from the RTÉ programme.

The group, the biggest private nursing home provider in the State, was at the centre of controversy last year when the broadcaster highlighted allegations of staff shortages, elder abuse and neglect at two of its centres – The Residence in Portlaoise and Beneavin Manor in Dublin.

Following the broadcast, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) commenced targeted inspections of nursing homes in the group and required the directors of the centres to take “urgent action with immediate effect to address the safety and wellbeing of residents”.

This is known to have led to Emeis increasing its reliance on agency staffing significantly. Emeis Ireland did not disclose the cost of agency staff in its accounts.

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Separately, the company’s average number of employees increased by 9 per cent to 2,799 last year. Employee wages and salaries jumped almost 12 per cent to €88.7 million.

“The current employment environment in Ireland continues to pose challenges on the recruitment and retention of registered nurses and carers,” Emeis Ireland said in the report.

“The group has put in place a strong and experienced team to support recruitment and retention, and therefore the directors are of the opinion that the group is well positioned to manage this risk.”

[ What is Emeis and where are its Irish care homes located?Opens in new window ]

Paris-based Emeis, formerly known as Orpea, entered the Irish market in 2020 through the takeover of the TLC Nursing Home portfolio and followed up with further deals and home developments.

Emeis Ireland currently has 2,373 beds across 26 nursing homes. Unlike several overseas nursing home groups that have entered the market over the past seven years, the company owns most of its properties.

It had €559.9 million of loans from other parts of the wider group at the end of December, believed to largely relate to its property portfolio. Its interest bill last year amounted to €18.4 million. Seven of its properties are rented from third parties.

The company’s French parent required a bailout in 2023, led by a state-owned investment firm, in the wake of a scandal over residents’ mistreatment in its home market.

Hiqa published 54 inspection reports on 23 nursing homes run by Emeis Ireland in July of this year.

According to the inspection reports, a number of the centres were operating to a good standard and providing safe and effective care. However, seven centres were found to have “significant challenges in delivering safe and effective care”.

Emeis Ireland said after the publication of the reports that it worked closely with Hiqa throughout the process and has “implemented significant improvements across [its] nursing homes”.

It said it remained “fully committed to providing safe, high-quality care for all residents and will continue to work constructively with Hiqa to ensure these improvements are sustained”.