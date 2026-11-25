Collen expanded into power and energy, infrastructure, education and healthcare during its 2026 financial year. Photograph: iStock

Expansion in its Irish and international businesses boosted profits at builder Collen by almost 40 per cent to €67 million last year, according to the group’s latest figures.

Turnover at Collen, Ireland’s oldest family-owned building business, climbed 47 per cent in the 12 months to March 31st to €1.73 billion from €1.18 billion in its previous financial year.

Pretax profit rose 39 per cent to €67.1 million from €48.4 million, the group reported.

Collen said it expanded into power and energy, infrastructure, education and healthcare, during its 2026 financial year.

At the same time, the group more than doubled its Irish and UK operations, where revenue rose to €327 million this year from €155 million in 2025.

Collen has since established dedicated Ireland/UK and European units “to build on that momentum”, a statement said.

Two managing directors, Derek O’Connor in Ireland/UK and Peter Hoey in Europe, now run those divisions.

Growth plans for the Republic focus on Collen’s confidence that the Government is “now accelerating its National Development Plan”, said chief executive Mark McGreevy.

The Government’s €270 billion plan aims to overhaul transport, energy supply networks, water services and other infrastructure whose development has failed to match population growth and economic expansion.

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State agencies – including water utility Uisce Éireann and Transport for Ireland – are expected to take the first significant steps on big projects, such as a new waste water system for Dublin and the city’s metro, in coming months.

Collen has been working on infrastructure development in the Republic, UK and Sweden.

The company built the Grange Backup Power facility in Dublin, a gas-fired power station designed to supply electricity to the national grid at times of peak demand, which was the first of its kind in the Republic.

Recent contract wins include work at Dublin Airport and another power facility, as well as building schools and an extension to Wexford General Hospital for the Health Service Executive.

“With increasing opportunities in energy, critical infrastructure, healthcare and residential development, we see considerable potential to apply our expertise to projects that support economic growth,” said McGreevy.

Collen’s strategy involves bolstering its data centre expertise while using that capability to expand into complementary businesses, he said.

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The group works across five areas: general contracting; home building; data centres; power and energy; and public infrastructure.

Data centres are a key part of its business in Europe, where revenue grew 37 per cent this year to €1.4 billion.

The Irish group works with long-standing international clients in Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Finland, where it recently opened an office. It already has offices in Denmark and Sweden.

Collen takes a “disciplined approach” to growth, according to chief financial officer Leslie FitzPatrick.

“We continue to invest in the business while maintaining a strong financial position and no bank debt,” he said.

Staff grew 20 per cent to 500, while the company calculates that it supports 5,000 jobs indirectly.

Established in 1810, the eighth generation of Collen’s founding family remains involved in the business.