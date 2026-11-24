Stripe, the financial technology group cofounded by Irish entrepreneurs John Collison and Patrick Collison, is heading for a $200 billion (€182 billion) valuation, a report says.

The new valuation has emerged as the company has started to discuss its latest annual offer to buy back employee shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

It would mark a 20 per cent jump from the $159 billion valuation that was established this year as Stripe carried out its most recent tender offer to employees to give them a chance to cash in some of their shares in the privately held company.

A Stripe spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter.

Stripe was cofounded in 2010 by the Collison brothers, who were born in Limerick and raised in Dromineer, Co Tipperary.

The group, which has dual headquarters in San Francisco and Dublin, has built an extensive payments infrastructure for companies that covers functions such as billing and subscription management, tax compliance, fraud prevention, embedded finance and global treasury management.

Stripe has about 17,000 employees globally, including more than 1,000 people in Ireland, where it recently unveiled plans to create 200 further jobs.

Stripe has been pursuing deals recently to gain a stronger footing in the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

The group struck an agreement in August to acquire OpenRouter, a start-up that helps companies switch between AI models, for more than $7 billion – its largest acquisition.

Separately, Stripe and private equity firm Advent International made a joint offer ‌to acquire PayPal for more than $53 billion, before abandoning the pursuit in late August.

Although Stripe has been the subject of perennial initial public offering speculation, the Collisons and Will Gaybrick, the group’s president of technology and business, have stated that private ownership gave it greater flexibility at a pivotal moment for the business.

“Stripe is, of course, a private company today. We view this as a growing advantage as we venture into the vicissitudes of the singularity,” they recently wrote, in essence referring to the uncertainty and rapid disruption accompanying advances in AI and technology.

“The world is becoming harder to predict and we expect that deft helmsmanship will be required of every company. We’re fortunate to have a corporate structure that helps us steer the right long-term course.”

Stripe started an annual employee share tender-offer cycle in 2023, when the company was valued at $50 billion, to provide liquidity events for staff with stock.

The Wall Street Journal said the planned new offer was likely to include existing investors purchasing some of the shares. In its last tender offer, Stripe said it was using a portion of its own capital to repurchase shares.