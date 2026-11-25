The Irish arm of communications and advisory firm Teneo saw its profits increase by 1 per cent last year to just under €1 million, accounts show.

Its net fee income, however, declined by 8 per cent to €9.9 million, reflecting a different mix of clients and project work during 2025.

When the activities of a German affiliate called Herter are included, Teneo Strategy Ireland Ltd had revenues – which include costs incurred on behalf of clients – of €28.8 million and a net profit of just under €800,000. Herter’s revenue was €16 million among that total.

Teneo Strategy, including the German business, employed on average 95 staff last year. Between them, they received €13.5 million in wages and salaries, at an average of €142,382. Directors’ remuneration amounted to €525,653.

Recent new client wins on the strategy side in Ireland include Coca-Cola, Musgrave and Primark, which is known as Penneys in Ireland.

Other clients include Fáilte Ireland, Circle K, Toyota, Dublin Zoo, Bank of Ireland, Bord na Móna, British & Irish Lions, Aer Lingus and NFL.

Meanwhile, its sister company, Teneo Restructuring Ireland Ltd, which was set up in 2021 and is headed by Damien Murran, posted a net profit of €4.5 million on revenues of €11.6 million. A dividend of €1.86 million was paid to its owners.

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In 2024, the restructuring business posted profit of €4 million on revenues of €8.8 million.

Teneo Restructuring employed on average 24 staff each month last year, with its bill for wages and salaries amounting to just under €4 million – an average of €165,000. Directors’ remuneration more than tripled to €1.45 million.

Teneo Ireland chief Mick O’Keeffe said its revenues for last year were “as planned and remained strong and stable after years of consistent and sustained growth”.

“It was also a year that focused on driving greater efficiency. Critically, as a mature and established business, we retained all our key clients and secured several new clients and mandates,” he said.

Murran said the restructuring unit continued to deliver “sustained profitable” growth.

“Key to success in the year was ongoing delivery from our core restructuring and insolvency team, which continued to deliver on some highly complex cases both domestically and internationally,” he said.

“We remain excited for the year ahead and have doubled down on our investment in the expansion of our services with several key hires already made in full year 2026 and more to follow early in ’27. Overall year-on-year headcount grew from 19 to 24 and currently stands at 32.”

Based in New York, Teneo was founded in 2011 and is led by global chief executive Paul Keary. Its Irish board is chaired by former Smurfit senior executive Gary McGann.

The firm recently worked on the stock market IPO of artificial intelligence company Anthropic on the Nasdaq exchange.