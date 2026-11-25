Homeowners should check that their property insurance fully covers serious damage or rebuilding as those costs continue to rise, experts warn.

The minimum cost of rebuilding a typical three-bedroom semidetached home ranges from €347,020 in Dublin to €276,460 in the North West, according to the latest edition of a yearly study.

On average, rebuilding a damaged home costs 3.6 per cent more than it did a year ago, the research, published on Wednesday by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland shows.

While these costs are rising at slower rates than before, surveyor Kevin Brady pointed out that it still costs €16,000 more than 12 months ago to rebuild a home in Dublin.

“That’s why it’s important that homeowners don’t overlook this, particularly if they haven’t checked their insurance cover in a couple of years,” Brady said.

He urged homeowners to review the latest rebuilding rates to confirm that they are properly insured, as the cost may be higher than when they last checked their policies.

Property owners could end up footing part of the bill for repairs or rebuilding if they are underinsured, the society’s president Tomás Kelly pointed out.

So if a property costs €500,000 to rebuild, but is only covered for €400,000, that is “significantly underinsured”, he said.

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“In that situation, if the homeowner was to make a genuine claim for, say, a new kitchen for €100,000, the insurance company payout will only be €80,000 as the policy holder is 20 per cent underinsured,” Kelly said.

He predicted that there was an increased likelihood of more storms and severe weather due to El Niño off the Pacific coast of South America.

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Storms, heavy rain and flooding are risks homeowners should be aware of, Kelly said.

“When a property suffers serious damage, the last thing anyone wants is to discover that their insurance doesn’t adequately cover the cost of repairs or rebuilding,” he said.

El Niño – Spanish for the boy – is a periodic warming of the tropical Pacific’s surface that can lead to higher temperatures and more severe weather than normal in some parts of the world.

However, “its influence on Ireland and Europe is comparatively weak, highly variable and not robust in the present-day climate”, says Met Éireann.

Squeezes on labour, materials and inflation sent rebuild costs soaring by between 7 and 12 per cent in previous years, but the rate of increase has moderated, says the society’s annual House Rebuilding Guide.

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Brady argued that costs remained at high levels, despite a slowing in the pace of increases.

Rebuilding costs include demolition and site clearance, so they differ from normal construction rates. They also vary across regions in the Republic, according to the influence of labour, materials and transport, surveyors say.

The organisation bases its estimates on “estate-type” houses.

The society recommends that people living in one-off homes check with a chartered surveyor to establish the likely bills they could face for rebuilding or repairs.