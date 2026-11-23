Nutrition group Glanbia suffered a shock to the system after its share price fell 6.03 per cent by close, to €18.09 a share. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Glanbia dropped 6 per cent on the Irish market due to an increasingly competitive environment as global shares recovered from a rocky trading environment last week to rebound into widespread increases in share prices either side of the Atlantic.

In the US, news of the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia chief executive boosted artificial intelligence shares..

DUBLIN

The Iseq All-Share index increased 1.83 per cent to close at 14,641.94, with notable increases in the banking sector. AIB saw its stock price jump 3.18 per cent to close at €11.36 a share, followed by its retail rival Bank of Ireland, up 2.87 per cent to €18.81 by close.

Building materials specialist Kingspan benefited from growth, too, increasing 4.56 per cent to close at €95.20 a share, while budget airline Ryanair recovered from losses last week by rising 2.91 per cent to €25.15 a share.

Nutrition group Glanbia, however, suffered a shock to the system after its share price fell 6.03 per cent by close, to €18.09 a share. Its stock sold aggressively throughout the morning after a rival of the company restocked in major US stores at a much more competitive price for consumers.

LONDON

The London stock exchange returned to growth as slight losses in the British energy industry were overpowered by stronger gains in the country’s financial and industrial sectors. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 1.34 per cent up, while its mid-market equivalent FTSE 250 increased 1.73 per cent.

The city’s domestic retail banks all closed the start of the trading week in the green, as investor confidence was restored in the typical FTSE heavyweights. Lloyds saw its share price rise 1.71 per cent, while NatWest was up 3.13 per cent and Barclays proved to be the biggest gain of the day – increasing 3.65 per cent by close.

Its industrial sector, too, saw sizeable returns, with luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce driving 5.08 per cent growth and airline holding company IAG soaring 3.79 per cent to close.

EUROPE

Shares across Europe rebounded after suffering a weeks-long struggle to stay out of the red by close of markets. Helped in large part by recoveries in share price by European banks, the continent’s two leading market indices saw increases: the blue-chip Stoxx 50 up 2.07 per cent and its mid-cap equivalent Stoxx 600 up 1.95 per cent by close.

The financial sector benefited from stable growth after a rocky week. Spain’s Santander increased 2.46 per cent, while France’s BNP Paribas rose 2.52 per cent and Germany’s Deutsche Bank clawed back large losses last week with a 4.79 per cent jump in share price.

Europe’s luxury goods sector, too, saw strong gains. LVMH, the fashion giant with Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co under its portfolio, increased 1.94 per cent, while rival Hermes International jumped 2.33 per cent.

NEW YORK

An overnight bounce in stocks erupted into an early morning surge after chipmaker Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as its chief executive officer, fuelling the artificial intelligence boom and recharging the city’s stock market.

After days of falling stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose three per cent, the S&P 500 climbed four per cent and the Nasdaq 100 jumped six per cent before midday New York Time.

Shares in Nvidia, trading on Nasdaq, soared 29 per cent, leading a gauge of semiconductor powerhouses toward its biggest advance since April 2025.

Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang after a series of meetings and input from “senior levels of the United States Government..” President Donald Trump praised the decision, saying the US has no reason to believe it “poses any risk” to national security.

Huang’s departure after admitting extramarital affairs – one with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy – had thrown the AI trade into crisis, raising concern about the company at the centre of the boom that’s been fuelling big swathes of the US economy. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg.