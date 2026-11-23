US president Donald Trump and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at an event in Washington last month. Photograph: Demetrius Freeman/The New York Times

The Chinese woman at the heart of the Nvidia scandal kept in contact with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was carrying out a secret affair with Jensen Huang, according to multiple people with knowledge of US intelligence reports that describe the encounters.

The woman, Alice Huang, was in touch with an officer of China’s ministry of state security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year, the people with knowledge of the intelligence said. That period overlaps with at least a portion of the time she was in a relationship with Jensen Huang, then the head of the world’s leading maker of advanced artificial intelligence chips.

US intelligence agencies have also gathered evidence that Alice Huang’s business partner, Kang Wei, who was often introduced as her husband, worked with the same Chinese spy agency, the people said.

The extent and specific timing of Alice Huang’s contacts with the spy agency – and Kang’s work for the same intelligence service – have not been previously reported.

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO earlier this month but was reinstated by the company’s board on Monday in a surprise move, after earlier rejecting his offer to return.

Alice Huang’s contacts with the Chinese spy agency last year and up through recent months help to flesh out how US officials came to believe that Jensen Huang was the target of an intelligence operation.

They correspond not just to the time when he was conducting the affair but also to at least part of the period when Alice Huang’s company, Megaspeed, was acquiring large amounts of advanced Nvidia chips, some of which went to data centres in Southeast Asia serving Chinese technology companies like Alibaba and some of which are suspected of being smuggled to China.

Megaspeed's office in the Ocean Financial Centre in Singapore. Photograph: Taryn NG / AFP via Getty Images

Allies of the former Nvidia chief, including US president Donald Trump, have sought to minimise the scandal and questioned whether Alice Huang was spying for Chinese intelligence. But the newly revealed information underscores the continuous contacts that she had with the ministry of state security, even as she was in a romantic relationship with Jensen Huang.

It also helps to flesh out why some US officials have been worried that Alice Huang’s role is just one element of a much broader push by China in that technological battle.

China’s ministry of state security has prioritised focusing on acquiring high-end chips and advancing China’s AI ambitions.

US officials are investigating the role of Alice Huang and Kang in a network of Southeast Asian companies, including Megaspeed, that have been linked to the possible smuggling of Nvidia chips to China, to evade US export control laws. US officials are still working to determine the full extent and duration of their work with Chinese intelligence.

The intelligence gathered by the US contains evidence – including shipping records – demonstrating the role of Alice Huang and Kang in that network of companies, people with knowledge of the intelligence reports said.

Alice Huang and her family have a web of connections to Chinese defence contractors.

Jensen Huang, president and CEO of Nvidia, speaking with reporters. Photograph: Eric Lee/The New York Times

Jensen Huang initially described his relationship with Alice Huang as normal interactions with a business customer. He acknowledged an affair only after the New York Times revealed last month that Alice Huang had been identified by the United States as a Chinese intelligence asset and that the Nvidia chief had been picked up on electronic surveillance targeting her.

He stepped down this month after it was subsequently reported that he had an affair with a subordinate at Nvidia. Administration officials never provided him with a so-called defensive briefing about Alice Huang, a heads-up that the woman he was in a relationship with had been linked to Chinese intelligence.

A spokesperson for Jensen Huang declined to comment. The White House, the US state department, the Chinese embassy in Washington, Alice Huang and Kang did not respond to requests for comment.

Before the scandal broke into public view, advisers to Trump told him on at least two occasions that US intelligence had uncovered Alice Huang’s links to the Chinese spy agency and that she was in a close relationship with Jensen Huang while he was still running Nvidia, according to US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings.

Both times, including when his national security adviser discussed it with him, the president downplayed the concerns and made clear he did not want to intervene in the matter. The officials said Trump regarded Jensen Huang as a valuable ally and Nvidia as essential to the health of the US economy and stock market. Trump has recently suggested that Nvidia should consider bringing Jensen Huang back as CEO, a possibility the company’s board has rejected.

“We have to protect our brilliant people. Jensen is one of them,” the president said at a White House news conference on Friday. “I think the company if they were smart they’d take that brilliant man, accept an apology and let him go back to work.”

Trump has claimed that no one in his government told him of any intelligence indicating that Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset.

“I don’t know that she is a spy,” he said. “Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she’s a spy.”

In fact, his administration has been monitoring Alice Huang’s contacts with the Chinese spy agency for more than a year, a period when China’s ministry of state security has been intensifying its new role in seeking to give China an advantage in artificial intelligence.

“This network of companies working to procure and smuggle Nvidia chips lines up precisely with the MSS’s recently stated core mission of circumventing and undermining US export controls on semiconductors and other key technologies,” said Matt Pottinger, who served as deputy national security adviser during Trump’s first term, and who is CEO of the open-source research firm Garnaut Global.

Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, and his wife Lori Huang attend a state dinner at the White House in Washington last September. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

China’s ministry of state security has for decades declared that its mission is to combat espionage and to eliminate political threats to Communist Party rule in China. The minister of state security, Chen Yixin, gave a similar five-point statement as recently as late last year. Then in April, he unveiled a new, sixth mission – overcoming the “blockades” choking China’s access to key technologies like artificial intelligence.

Alice Huang also appears to have met with officials of China’s ministry of public security, the nation’s main law enforcement agency, according to multiple people with knowledge of the US intelligence reports.

Alice Huang, Kang, Alice Huang’s sister and companies associated with them have emerged as a significant branch of the Chinese effort to build data centres and acquire access to Nvidia chips to train powerful AI models. Alice Huang’s network has been linked to efforts to supply the powerful chips to Chinese-state owned military contractors doing work for the People’s Liberation Army.

Little of the intelligence about Alice Huang and her network has been provided to Capitol Hill, but lawmakers from both parties are demanding briefings.

A briefing this month for top US lawmakers by John Ratcliffe, the CIA director, and Jay Clayton, the director of national intelligence, was originally scheduled to discuss Iran, but recent reports on Nvidia led the lawmakers to ask questions about Jensen Huang and Alice Huang. Their answers raised more questions and left some lawmakers puzzled.

– This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

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