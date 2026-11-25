Pope Francis described the devil as the father of lies. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

Pope Francis, who died last year, claimed to have seen the devil three times. The Argentinian pontiff wrote in his journal, which he kept from 1992 until a year before his death, that the devil had “flaming eyes” and a “rasping voice”. His diary was published posthumously on Tuesday.

But what is the Catholic Church’s official position on the devil – and visions of the devil?

‘Father of lies’: The devil according to the Catholic Church

The church’s catechism teaches that behind the disobedience of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden lurked “a seductive voice, opposed to God, which makes them fall into death out of envy”.

“Scripture and the church’s tradition see in this being a fallen angel, called ‘Satan’ or the ‘devil’. The church teaches that Satan was at first a good angel, made by God,” it says.

The fall of Satan and his fellow demons was due to their “free choice” when they “radically and irrevocably rejected God and his reign”. Satan/the devil is “a liar and the father of lies”.

But, it says, Satan “is only a creature, powerful from the fact that he is pure spirit, but still a creature. He cannot prevent the building up of God’s reign.”

He may act “out of hatred for God”, which actions “may cause grave injuries – of a spiritual nature and, indirectly, even of a physical nature – to each man and to society”.

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‘A dying crocodile’: The devil according to Pope Francis

Francis himself made reference to the devil publicly during his papacy.

On May 8th, 2018, at a Mass in his Santa Marta residence at the Vatican, Francis warned the faithful to never approach the devil nor talk to him. He is “defeated” but dangerous because he seduces and, like a chained, angry dog, bites if you go to pat him.

As reported on the Vatican news website, Francis compared the devil to a dying crocodile that hunters advise not to approach because it can still strike you dead with its tail.

He described the devil as the father of lies, a loser who moves about like a winner. His light dazzles like fireworks but does not last.

Pope Francis urged people not to engage in dialogue with Satan. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Unlike Eve, who thought herself a “great theologian” and fell, we must never engage in dialogue with the devil because he wins; he is more intelligent than us, Francis said.

‘A male voice’: The devil according to Irish clergy

The pope’s reflections were picked up in Ireland.

Responding at the time, Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Phonsie Cullinan said he absolutely agreed with Francis that “the devil is not just a symbol for bad things; he is a personal force of destruction, wanting to bring down humanity”.

Speaking to Waterford local radio station WLR, he asked: “Does Satan want to destroy the human person? Of course he does. Not only the church but anywhere and everywhere that he will get in – he has come to destroy.”

The bishop said he had felt the presence of Satan himself, though he has never seen an exorcism.

A priest in the diocese was undergoing training as an exorcist and he was in the process of setting up a group of people who want to be part of deliverance ministry, he said.

He recalled the case of a priest “who was involved in the case of a young girl who came with her mother”.

“There were four men to hold her down in the chair and the priest had warned the four guys beforehand to just make sure they had gone to Confession,” said Cullinan.

“One guy didn’t go to Confession and the girl with the voice that was not hers – a male voice that was coming out of her – actually called out the sins of the guy who had not been to Confession, so that’s kind of scary stuff.”

Contacted by The Irish Times last month to discuss these matters, a spokesperson for Cullinan said he was “unavailable”.

Another priest who commented following the 2018 remarks by Francis was Vincentian priest and exorcist Fr Pat Collins.

He called on the Irish bishops to train one or two priests in every diocese in Ireland as ministers of deliverance and of solemn exorcism.

“I don’t think the hierarchy is taking this pastoral need seriously,” he said.

In a letter to the bishops, he reportedly described the matter as “urgent”.

Collins had been asked “by two bishops to handle difficult cases on their behalf. In those cases, I had permission to do whatever I thought was necessary up to the point of solemn exorcism,” he said.

The lack of trained, officially appointed exorcists in Ireland “breaks my heart”, he said, because “afflicted people” end up feeling “let down and abandoned”.

He said that almost every day of the year he received “an email or phone call from desperate people who feel oppressed by evil spirits or who believe that their home or workplace is haunted in one way or another”.

Acknowledging that the need for solemn exorcism was rare, Collins highlighted that there is a much more widespread requirement for deliverance ministry, sometimes referred to as simple exorcism.

He called on dioceses to form exorcism teams that included a trained priest, a sympathetic psychologist/psychiatrist, and some experienced lay people.

“Bishops also need to draw up ethical guidelines and protocols to be observed when priests and/or lay people engage in deliverance prayer or exorcism,” he said.

The Irish Times was told last month that Collins no longer gives interviews.

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