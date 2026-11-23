Nvidia’s board has reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive of the chip manufacturer, according to initial media reports. Photograph: Eric Lee/The New York Times

Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as its chief executive (CEO) in a stunning reversal of its position on the disgraced co-founder, sending the artificial intelligence (AI) giant’s shares soaring more than 30 per cent in pre-market trading.

US President Donald Trump has continued to stand by Huang, saying he would like to see his friend and donor return as chief executive.

In a statement on Monday, Nvidia said its board had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang “following a series of discussions and meetings . . . after which the board was satisfied with respect to Huang’s candor and ability to lead Nvidia”.

The Nvidia board said it received input from “senior levels” of the US government. “Based on that input, the board is confident that Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” the company added.

“The board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey Jones, chair of the board said.

The company added that an investigation into Huang’s conduct was ongoing.

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Until Monday, Nvidia’s stock had lost more than $2.5 trillion in value since its all-time high in October, before a series of revelations emerged about Huang’s affairs with at least one subordinate and with a client whom US intelligence suspects is a Chinese spy.

Trump said on Monday that Nvidia’s board made the “correct and proper decision” to return Huang to the role of CEO.

“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Trump wrote in a social media post following the board’s announcement.

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He added that the US government “has no reason” to believe that Huang’s return poses any risk to national security, adding that it “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct”.

Trump said he that he has “gotten to know Jensen” and described him as a “Great Patriot and National Treasure”.

The US president said Nvidia should continue its investigation of its compliance with US export controls.

On Sunday US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent seemingly reversed his position on Huang’s reappointment, refusing to rule out such a move after previously calling on the company’s board to implement a “dramatic shake-up” and look “outside” for new leadership.

The abrupt turnaround comes less than a week after Jones had told investors on Nvidia’s quarterly earnings call that the board had “unanimously accepted [Huang’s] resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO”.

Several Silicon Valley investors and founders, including Elon Musk and former Uber chief Travis Kalanick, have pushed for Huang’s reinstatement. A petition to “bring Jensen back” has received more than 200,000 signatures, including from some Nvidia staff. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026