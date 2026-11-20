Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave speaking at the conference group's Dartry HQ in 2018. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Web Summit, the Paddy Cosgrave-founded global technology conference, is seeking a new home in the city centre, with developer Neil Collins’ Homeland Group emerging as the buyer of Tramway House, its south Dublin headquarters since 2014. Collins has plans to develop housing on the site, Killian Woods reports.

With the High Court set to rule on Bawag’s takeover of PTSB in the coming days, the key question now, writes Joe Brennan in Agenda, is whether the Austrian group can transform the Irish lender into a credible challenger to AIB and Bank of Ireland.

Anthropic’s hotly anticipated public offering arrived on Thursday, with the Claude developer topping SpaceX’s IPO record by raising a total of $107 billion. Shares opened 34.3 per cent higher, however, as the day wore on, they eased back.

Speaking of which, Central Bank of Ireland officials had a stark warning on Thursday about the potentially “acute” impact of a slump in AI-related stocks on Irish tax revenues and multinational investment here. In its latest financial stability review, the regulator also urged credit union customers to remain vigilant after the recent cyberattack, Joe Brennan writes.

Separately, Joe reports that Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland said its revenues dipped 4 per cent last year to €59.4 million as it exited a “noncore” offering to clients. It’s understood that this relates to a decision to exit so-called structured products.

Ubiquitous though its social media presence is, it’s a common misconception that Meaghers Pharmacy group is nationwide. It’s not, Oonagh O’Hagan, who has led the group for 25 years, tells Killian in our Interview of the Week. But that’s all about to change.

With Christmas coming into view, Ireland’s consumer watchdog says it has identified retailers in Ireland who are not complying with laws around gift vouchers. Conor Pope has the story.

Brown Thomas Arnotts chief executive and chief merchant Donald McDonald has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for October. During the month, the Irish department store group posted record revenues of €345 million for the 52 weeks to January 3rd, 2026.

Meanwhile, Killian reports that Evara, Ireland’s largest privately owned residential developer, has agreed a deal worth up to €66.5 million to acquire a 38-hectare (95-acre) site in Kildare that has the potential to deliver around 1,000 new homes.

For a few days last week and early this week, Jensen Huang looked like he might make a Lazarus-like return to Nvidia, the company he cofounded 33 years ago. That door has now been firmly shut, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy. Yet, important questions remain after the bizarre scandal that led to Huang’s ousting.

Finally, who has the spending firepower in the Irish consumer economy? The answers – contained in new Central Statistics Office data – might fascinate and surprise you, writes Cliff Taylor in this week’s Smart Money.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.